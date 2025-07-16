Zevra Therapeutics Publishes Long-Term Efficacy and Safety Results for MIPLYFFA in Niemann-Pick Disease Type C

Zevra Therapeutics announced long-term efficacy and safety results for MIPLYFFA in Niemann-Pick disease type C.

Quiver AI Summary

Zevra Therapeutics, Inc. announced the publication of long-term data on the efficacy and safety of MIPLYFFA® (arimoclomol) for treating Niemann-Pick disease type C (NPC) in the journal Molecular Genetics and Metabolism. This approved treatment has shown the ability to halt disease progression in NPC, a severe neurodegenerative disease, based on a pivotal trial and extended data from a 48-month open-label follow-up study involving over 270 patients. Results indicate sustained reductions in disease progression for up to five years without new safety concerns, reinforcing MIPLYFFA's pivotal trial findings. Zevra highlights the importance of these advancements in the care of NPC patients, emphasizing their commitment to improving outcomes for individuals with rare diseases.

Potential Positives

Publication of long-term efficacy and safety results of MIPLYFFA in a peer-reviewed journal, enhancing the credibility and visibility of the treatment.

Demonstration of sustained reduction in disease progression for at least five years in patients with Niemann-Pick disease type C, indicating a significant advancement in care for this rare condition.

Achievement of FDA approval for MIPLYFFA, confirming the product's safety and efficacy for treating Niemann-Pick disease type C.

Potential Negatives

Safety information highlights potential hypersensitivity reactions, including urticaria and angioedema, which could deter prescribers and patients.

The warning regarding embryofetal toxicity may limit use among women of reproductive potential, impacting market adoption.

Reporting adverse reactions and the recommendation for monitoring renal function could raise concerns about the treatment's safety profile.

FAQ

What is MIPLYFFA® (arimoclomol)?

MIPLYFFA is an approved therapy for Niemann-Pick disease type C, promoting lysosomal function and halting disease progression.

How does MIPLYFFA impact Niemann-Pick disease progression?

MIPLYFFA has shown to halt disease progression for at least twelve months and maintain efficacy for up to five years.

What were the findings of the recent clinical trial?

The trial demonstrated long-term efficacy and safety, with sustained reduction in disease progression over multiple years for NPC patients.

What is Niemann-Pick disease type C?

Niemann-Pick disease type C is a neurodegenerative condition caused by lysosomal dysfunction, which is ultimately fatal.

What safety concerns are associated with MIPLYFFA?

Common safety concerns include hypersensitivity reactions and increased creatinine levels; monitor patients closely during treatment.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated summary of a press release distributed by GlobeNewswire. The model used to summarize this release may make mistakes. See the full release here.

$ZVRA Insider Trading Activity

$ZVRA insiders have traded $ZVRA stock on the open market 8 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 2 have been purchases and 6 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $ZVRA stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

NEIL F. MCFARLANE (President and CEO) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 91,817 shares for an estimated $727,389 .

. RAHSAAN THOMPSON (Chief Legal & Compliance) sold 24,000 shares for an estimated $221,004

R. LADUANE CLIFTON (CFO & Treasurer) sold 11,000 shares for an estimated $86,471

JOSHUA SCHAFER (CCO & EVP, Bus. Development) sold 10,500 shares for an estimated $82,526

JOHN B BODE purchased 10,000 shares for an estimated $79,624

TIMOTHY J. SANGIOVANNI (SVP, Finance & Corp Controller) sold 3,000 shares for an estimated $23,587

COREY MICHAEL WATTON purchased 300 shares for an estimated $2,351

To track insider transactions, check out Quiver Quantitative's insider trading dashboard.

$ZVRA Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 52 institutional investors add shares of $ZVRA stock to their portfolio, and 44 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.

$ZVRA Analyst Ratings

Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $ZVRA in the last several months. We have seen 5 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.

Here are some recent analyst ratings:

HC Wainwright & Co. issued a "Buy" rating on 07/02/2025

Cantor Fitzgerald issued a "Overweight" rating on 05/14/2025

Canaccord Genuity issued a "Buy" rating on 03/13/2025

Guggenheim issued a "Buy" rating on 03/13/2025

Citizens Capital Markets issued a "Market Outperform" rating on 03/12/2025

To track analyst ratings and price targets for $ZVRA, check out Quiver Quantitative's $ZVRA forecast page.

$ZVRA Price Targets

Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $ZVRA recently. We have seen 6 analysts offer price targets for $ZVRA in the last 6 months, with a median target of $23.5.

Here are some recent targets:

Kristen Kluska from Cantor Fitzgerald set a target price of $29.0 on 07/10/2025

on 07/10/2025 Brandon Folkes from HC Wainwright & Co. set a target price of $26.0 on 07/02/2025

on 07/02/2025 Sumant Kulkarni from Canaccord Genuity set a target price of $25.0 on 03/13/2025

on 03/13/2025 Eddie Hickman from Guggenheim set a target price of $22.0 on 03/13/2025

on 03/13/2025 Jason Butler from Citizens Capital Markets set a target price of $18.0 on 03/12/2025

Full Release



CELEBRATION, Fla., July 16, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Zevra Therapeutics, Inc. (NasdaqGS: ZVRA) (Zevra, or the Company), a commercial-stage company focused on providing therapies for people living with rare disease, announced the publication of “



Long-term Efficacy and Safety of Arimoclomol in Niemann-Pick Disease Type C: Final Results of the Phase 2/3 NPC-002 48-month Open-label Extension Trial



” in the peer-reviewed journal, Molecular Genetics and Metabolism (





https://doi.org/10.1016/j.ymgme.2025.109189





). MIPLYFFA



®



(arimoclomol) is an approved treatment for Niemann-Pick disease type C (NPC), a neurodegenerative disease caused by lysosomal dysfunction.





“NPC is a debilitating and ultimately fatal disease,” said Adrian Quartel, M.D., FFPM, Zevra’s Chief Medical Officer. “With MIPLYFFA, we have demonstrated its ability to halt disease progression through twelve months in our pivotal, double-blind, randomized, placebo-controlled study. For those patients who are continuing to receive treatment through the open-label extension study, we have also shown that MIPLYFFA’s clinically-meaningful impact on disease progression is sustained over multiple years, with safety and efficacy data extending through five years in more than 270 patients worldwide, and in some patients as long as seven years on treatment. This impact on disease progression represents a critical advancement in care for people living with NPC, and we are humbled by the opportunity to support this community.”





This paper presents long-term efficacy and safety outcomes for NPC patients treated with MIPLYFFA in the 48-month open-label extension (OLE) phase following the end of the 12-month, pivotal, placebo-controlled, double-blind, Phase 2/3 trial. Efficacy was calculated using the 5- and rescored 4-domain NPC Clinical Severity Scale, the only validated measurement of NPC progression. The data from the OLE phase showed a sustained reduction in disease progression for at least 5 years in a heterogeneous population of NPC patients receiving MIPLYFFA in addition to routine clinical care, with no new safety concerns. These results align with the pivotal Phase 2/3 trial, which showed that MIPLYFFA halted disease progression compared to placebo over the one-year duration.







About MIPLYFFA





®





(arimoclomol)







MIPLYFFA (arimoclomol) is Zevra’s approved therapy for use in combination with miglustat for the treatment of Niemann-Pick disease type C (NPC). Approved by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration on Sep. 20, 2024, MIPLYFFA (arimoclomol) increases the activation of the transcription factors EB (TFEB) and E3 (TFE3) resulting in the upregulation of coordinated lysosomal expression and regulation (CLEAR) genes. MIPLYFFA has also been shown to reduce unesterified cholesterol in the lysosomes of human NPC fibroblasts. The clinical significance of these findings is not fully understood. In the pivotal phase 3 trial, MIPLYFFA halted disease progression compared to placebo over the one-year duration of the trial when measured by the only validated disease progression measurement tool, the NPC Clinical Severity Scale. MIPLYFFA has also received Orphan Medicinal Product designation by the European Medicines Agency (EMA) for the treatment of NPC.







INDICATIONS AND USAGE







MIPLYFFA is indicated for use in combination with miglustat for the treatment of neurological manifestations of Niemann-Pick disease type C (NPC) in adult and pediatric patients 2 years of age and older.







IMPORTANT SAFETY INFORMATION









Hypersensitivity Reactions:







Hypersensitivity reactions such as urticaria and angioedema have been reported in patients treated with MIPLYFFA during Trial 1: two patients reported both urticaria and angioedema (6%) and one patient (3%) experienced urticaria alone within the first two months of treatment. Discontinue MIPLYFFA in patients who develop severe hypersensitivity reactions. If a mild or moderate hypersensitivity reaction occurs, stop MIPLYFFA and treat promptly. Monitor the patient until signs and symptoms resolve.







Embryofetal Toxicity:







MIPLYFFA may cause embryofetal harm when administered during pregnancy based on findings from animal reproduction studies. Advise pregnant females of the potential risk to the fetus and consider pregnancy planning and prevention for females of reproductive potential.







Increased Creatinine without Affecting Glomerular Function:







Across clinical trials of MIPLYFFA, mean increases in serum creatinine of 10% to 20% compared to baseline were reported. These increases occurred mostly in the first month of MIPLYFFA treatment and were not associated with changes in glomerular function.





During MIPLYFFA treatment, use alternative measures that are not based on creatinine to assess renal function. Increases in creatinine reversed upon MIPLYFFA discontinuation.







The most common adverse reactions



in Trial 1 (≥15%) in MIPLYFFA-treated patients who also received miglustat were upper respiratory tract infection, diarrhea, and decreased weight.





Three (6%) of the MIPLYFFA-treated patients had the following adverse reactions that led to withdrawal from Trial 1: increased serum creatinine (one patient), and progressive urticaria and angioedema (two patients). Serious adverse reactions reported in MIPLYFFA-treated patients were hypersensitivity reactions including urticaria and angioedema.







To report SUSPECTED ADVERSE REACTIONS, contact Zevra Therapeutics, Inc. at toll-free phone 1-844-600-2237 or FDA at 1 800-FDA-1088 or www.fda.gov/medwatch.









Drug Interaction(s):







Arimoclomol is an inhibitor of the organic cationic transporter 2 (OCT2) transporter and may increase the exposure of drugs that are OCT2 substrates. When MIPLYFFA is used concomitantly with OCT2 substrates, monitor for adverse reactions and reduce the dosage of the OCT2 substrate.







Use in Females and Males of Reproductive Potential:







Based on animal findings, MIPLYFFA may impair fertility and may increase post-implantation loss and reduce maternal, placental, and fetal weights.







Renal Impairment:







The recommended dosage of MIPLYFFA, in combination with miglustat, in patients with an eGFR ≥15 mL/minute to <50 mL/minute is lower than the recommended dosage (less frequent dosing) in patients with normal renal function.





MIPLYFFA capsules for oral use are available in the following strengths: 47 mg, 62 mg, 93 mg, and 124 mg.







About Zevra Therapeutics, Inc.







Zevra Therapeutics, Inc. is a commercial-stage rare disease company combining science, data, and patient needs to create transformational therapies for diseases with limited or no treatment options. Our mission is to bring life-changing therapeutics to people living with rare diseases. With unique, data-driven development and commercialization strategies, the Company is overcoming complex drug development challenges to make new therapies available to the rare disease community.





For more information, please visit



www.zevra.com



or follow us on



X



and



LinkedIn



.







Cautionary Note Concerning Forward-Looking Statements







This press release may contain forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements include all statements that do not relate solely to historical or current facts, including without limitation statements regarding the promise and potential impact of our preclinical or clinical trial data; or the potential benefits of any of our products for any specific disease. Forward-looking statements are based on information currently available to Zevra and its current plans or expectations. They are subject to several known and unknown uncertainties, risks, and other important factors that may cause our actual results, performance, or achievements to be materially different from any future results, performance, or achievements expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements. These and other important factors are described in detail in the "Risk Factors" section of Zevra’s Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2024, filed on March 12, 2025, and Zevra’s Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the quarter ended March 31, 2025, filed on May 13, 2025, and Zevra’s other filings with the SEC. While we may elect to update such forward-looking statements at some point in the future, except as required by law, we disclaim any obligation to do so, even if subsequent events cause our views to change. Although we believe the expectations reflected in such forward-looking statements are reasonable, we cannot assure that such expectations will prove correct. These forward-looking statements should not be relied upon as representing our views as of any date after the date of this press release.







Zevra Contact







Nichol Ochsner





+1 (732) 754-2545









nochsner@zevra.com









This press release was published by a CLEAR® Verified individual.



The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.