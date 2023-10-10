Zevra Therapeutics Names Neil McFarlane President, CEO

(RTTNews) - Zevra Therapeutics, Inc. (ZVRA), a rare disease therapeutics company, announced Tuesday the appointment of Neil McFarlane as President and Chief Executive Officer, and to the Board of Directors, effective October 10.

McFarlane succeeds Christal Mickle, who has been serving as interim CEO and President since June 2023. She will continue serving in her role as Chief Development Officer.

Further, the company announced the effectiveness of Joseph Saluri's previously announced retirement from the Board of Directors.

The company noted that the new CEO, McFarlane, is a results-driven biopharmaceutical executive with the ability to accelerate Zevra's strategy of melding science, data and patient needs to create transformational therapies for patients with rare diseases.

McFarlane joins Zevra with over 25 years of global biopharmaceutical and life sciences experience. He most recently served as the Chief Executive Officer and a member of the Board of Directors of Adamas Pharmaceuticals, Inc. until November 2021, when Adamas was acquired by Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc.

Prior to Adamas, he worked with Retrophin, Inc.- now Travere Therapeutics, Inc., UCB, Inc., Genzyme Corp. -now Sanofi, and Sangstat Medical Corp., which was acquired by Genzyme.

He currently serves on the Board of Directors for Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc.

