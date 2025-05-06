Zevra Therapeutics, Inc. to Report First Quarter 2025 Corporate and Financial Results on May 13, 2025

Zevra Therapeutics will announce Q1 2025 results on May 13, 2025, followed by a conference call at 4:30 p.m. ET.

Quiver AI Summary

Zevra Therapeutics, Inc. announced it will release its corporate and financial results for the first quarter of 2025 on May 13, 2025, after the market closes. Following the release, the company will host a conference call and audio webcast at 4:30 p.m. ET that same day. Interested parties can access the webcast through the Investor Relations section of Zevra’s website, and can also join via telephone using specific dial-in numbers. A replay of the webcast will be available for 90 days. Zevra Therapeutics focuses on developing therapies for rare diseases, aiming to address treatment gaps through innovative approaches. The press release includes cautionary statements regarding forward-looking information, highlighting the uncertainties that may affect the company's future performance.

Potential Positives

Zevra Therapeutics is set to report its corporate and financial results for Q1 2025, indicating transparency and accountability to stakeholders.

The conference call and audio webcast demonstrate the company's commitment to engaging with investors and providing updates on its progress.

The focus on rare disease therapies positions Zevra in a niche market with potentially high demand and limited competition.

Potential Negatives

The press release indicates upcoming corporate and financial reporting but lacks disclosure of specific financial performance data, which can lead to uncertainty among investors.

The caution regarding forward-looking statements underscores the potential volatility in the company’s future performance, which may erode investor confidence.

There is an implicit acknowledgment of potential risks and uncertainties affecting future results, which may create apprehension among stakeholders.

FAQ

When will Zevra Therapeutics report Q1 2025 results?

Zevra Therapeutics will report its Q1 2025 results on May 13, 2025.

How can I access Zevra's financial results webcast?

The webcast will be accessible on the “Events & Presentations” page of Zevra’s Investor Relations website.

What time is the Zevra conference call on May 13, 2025?

The conference call will take place at 4:30 p.m. ET on May 13, 2025.

What is Zevra Therapeutics' mission?

Zevra's mission is to develop transformative therapies for people living with rare diseases.

How long will the webcast replay be available?

The replay of the webcast will be available for 90 days starting at approximately 5:30 p.m. ET.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated summary of a press release distributed by GlobeNewswire. The model used to summarize this release may make mistakes. See the full release here.

$ZVRA Insider Trading Activity

$ZVRA insiders have traded $ZVRA stock on the open market 7 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 2 have been purchases and 5 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $ZVRA stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

NEIL F. MCFARLANE (President and CEO) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 91,817 shares for an estimated $727,389 .

. R. LADUANE CLIFTON (CFO & Treasurer) sold 11,000 shares for an estimated $86,471

JOSHUA SCHAFER (CCO & EVP, Bus. Development) sold 10,500 shares for an estimated $82,526

JOHN B BODE purchased 10,000 shares for an estimated $79,624

TIMOTHY J. SANGIOVANNI (SVP, Finance & Corp Controller) sold 3,000 shares for an estimated $23,587

COREY MICHAEL WATTON purchased 300 shares for an estimated $2,351

To track insider transactions, check out Quiver Quantitative's insider trading dashboard.

$ZVRA Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 62 institutional investors add shares of $ZVRA stock to their portfolio, and 42 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.

$ZVRA Analyst Ratings

Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $ZVRA in the last several months. We have seen 2 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.

Here are some recent analyst ratings:

Citigroup issued a "Outperform" rating on 03/12/2025

Guggenheim issued a "Buy" rating on 02/04/2025

To track analyst ratings and price targets for $ZVRA, check out Quiver Quantitative's $ZVRA forecast page.

$ZVRA Price Targets

Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $ZVRA recently. We have seen 3 analysts offer price targets for $ZVRA in the last 6 months, with a median target of $21.0.

Here are some recent targets:

An analyst from Guggenheim set a target price of $22.0 on 03/13/2025

on 03/13/2025 An analyst from JMP Securities set a target price of $18.0 on 03/12/2025

Full Release



CELEBRATION, Fla., May 06, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Zevra Therapeutics, Inc. (NasdaqGS: ZVRA) (Zevra, or the Company), a commercial-stage company focused on providing therapies for people living with rare disease, today announced it will report corporate and financial results for the first quarter 2025 on Tuesday, May 13, 2025. The Company will issue a news release after the market closes and host a conference call/audio webcast at 4:30 p.m. ET that day.





A link to the audio webcast will be accessible on the “



Events & Presentations



” page in the Investor Relations section of Zevra’s website at



https://investors.zevra.com/



.





To join via telephone, please use the following dial-in information:







(800) 245-3047 (United States)



(800) 245-3047 (United States)



+1 (203) 518-9765 (International)



+1 (203) 518-9765 (International)



Conference ID: ZVRAQ125











A replay of the webcast will be available for 90 days beginning at approximately 5:30 p.m. ET. The replay will be accessible on the “



Events & Presentations



” page of Zevra’s website at



https://investors.zevra.com/



.







About Zevra Therapeutics, Inc.







Zevra Therapeutics, Inc. is a commercial-stage company combining science, data, and patient need to create transformational therapies for rare diseases with limited or no treatment options. Our mission is to bring life-changing therapeutics to people living with rare diseases. With unique, data-driven development and commercialization strategies, the Company is overcoming complex drug development challenges to make new therapies available to the rare disease community.





For more information, please visit



www.zevra.com



or follow us on



X



and



LinkedIn



.







Caution Concerning Forward-Looking Statements







This press release may contain forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements include all statements that do not relate solely to historical or current facts, including without limitation statements regarding upcoming events or Zevra’s participation at such events. Forward-looking statements are based on information currently available to Zevra and its current plans or expectations. They are subject to several known and unknown uncertainties, risks, and other important factors that may cause our actual results, performance, or achievements to be materially different from any future results, performance, or achievements expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements. These and other important factors are described in detail in the "Risk Factors" section of Zevra’s Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended Dec. 31, 2024, and Zevra’s other filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. While we may elect to update such forward-looking statements at some point in the future, except as required by law, we disclaim any obligation to do so, even if subsequent events cause our views to change. Although we believe the expectations reflected in such forward-looking statements are reasonable, we cannot assure that such expectations will prove correct. These forward-looking statements should not be relied upon as representing our views as of any date after the date of this press release.







Zevra Contact







Nichol Ochsner





+1 (732) 754-2545







nochsner@zevra.com









The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.