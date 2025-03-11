ZEVRA THERAPEUTICS Earnings Results: $ZVRA Reports Quarterly Earnings

ZEVRA THERAPEUTICS ($ZVRA) posted quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 11th. The company reported earnings of -$0.67 per share, missing estimates of -$0.41 by $0.26. The company also reported revenue of $12,000,000, beating estimates of $9,104,397 by $2,895,603.

You can see Quiver Quantitative's $ZVRA stock page to track data on insider trading, hedge fund activity, congressional trading, and more.

ZEVRA THERAPEUTICS Insider Trading Activity

ZEVRA THERAPEUTICS insiders have traded $ZVRA stock on the open market 6 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 1 have been purchases and 5 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $ZVRA stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

NEIL F. MCFARLANE (President and CEO) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 91,817 shares for an estimated $727,389 .

. R. LADUANE CLIFTON (CFO & Treasurer) sold 11,000 shares for an estimated $86,471

JOSHUA SCHAFER (CCO & EVP, Bus. Development) sold 10,500 shares for an estimated $82,526

TIMOTHY J. SANGIOVANNI (SVP, Finance & Corp Controller) sold 3,000 shares for an estimated $23,587

COREY MICHAEL WATTON purchased 500 shares for an estimated $3,957

To track insider transactions, check out Quiver Quantitative's insider trading dashboard.

ZEVRA THERAPEUTICS Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 60 institutional investors add shares of ZEVRA THERAPEUTICS stock to their portfolio, and 48 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.

This article is not financial advice. See Quiver Quantitative's disclaimers for more information. Note that there may be inaccuracies due to mistakes in ticker-mapping, and other anomalies.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.