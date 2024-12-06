Zevra Therapeutics announces departure of CDO Christal Mickle, CSO Sven Guenther

Zevra Therapeutics (ZVRA) announced organizational changes. The company announced that it is consolidating its development and scientific functions under Adrian Quartel, chief medical officer. Quartel will be responsible for clinical development, quality assurance, and regulatory and scientific affairs. As part of these changes, Christal Mickle, chief development officer, or CDO, and Sven Guenther, chief scientific officer, or CSO, are departing Zevra effective December 6 and December 23, respectively. The company has also eliminated positions in chemistry, manufacturing and controls and clinical development, consistent with the change in portfolio priorities.

