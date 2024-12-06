News & Insights

Stocks

Zevra Therapeutics announces departure of CDO Christal Mickle, CSO Sven Guenther

December 06, 2024 — 05:15 pm EST

Written by TheFly for TipRanks ->

Zevra Therapeutics (ZVRA) announced organizational changes. The company announced that it is consolidating its development and scientific functions under Adrian Quartel, chief medical officer. Quartel will be responsible for clinical development, quality assurance, and regulatory and scientific affairs. As part of these changes, Christal Mickle, chief development officer, or CDO, and Sven Guenther, chief scientific officer, or CSO, are departing Zevra effective December 6 and December 23, respectively. The company has also eliminated positions in chemistry, manufacturing and controls and clinical development, consistent with the change in portfolio priorities.

Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:

Published first on TheFly – the ultimate source for real-time, market-moving breaking financial news. Try Now>>

See Insiders’ Hot Stocks on TipRanks >>

Read More on ZVRA:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

ZVRA

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.