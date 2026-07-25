Zevra To Appeal EMA's Negative Opinion On Arimoclomol For Niemann-Pick Disease Type C

(RTTNews) - Zevra Therapeutics, Inc. (ZVRA) announced that the Committee for Medicinal Products for Human Use (CHMP) of the European Medicines Agency (EMA) has adopted a negative opinion on the company's Marketing Authorization Application for Arimoclomol for the treatment of Niemann-Pick disease type C.

Niemann-Pick disease type C (NPC) is a rare, progressive, and life-threatening neurodegenerative disorder.

Under European regulatory procedures, Zevra plans to request a re-examination of the CHMP opinion and submit a detailed explanation outlining the basis for the request. CEO Neil F. McFarlane stated that while the outcome was disappointing, the company remains committed to exploring pathways to bring Arimoclomol to patients in Europe. He emphasized confidence in the totality of evidence supporting the drug's potential to make a meaningful difference for individuals living with NPC.

Zevra continues to support access to Arimoclomol through its global Expanded Access Program, which provides treatment to eligible patients and generates real-world evidence of its clinical impact. Updated international consensus guidelines for NPC further underscore the role of Arimoclomol as an important treatment option.

Prof. Thorsten Marquardt, of the University of Münster noted that clinical experience with Arimoclomol has demonstrated meaningful treatment effects in NPC, including stabilization and slowed disease progression in a condition with significant unmet need.

Zevra reaffirmed its commitment to the NPC community, highlighting its broader strategy of advancing therapies for rare diseases and expanding access globally.

ZVRA has traded between $7.16 and $15.03 over the past year. The stock closed Friday's trading at $9.53, down 23.92%.

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