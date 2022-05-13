Zevia PBC (ZVIA) Q1 2022 Earnings Call Transcript

Zevia PBC (NYSE: ZVIA)

Q1 2022 Earnings Call

, 8:30 a.m. ET

Contents:

Prepared Remarks

Questions and Answers

Call Participants

Prepared Remarks:

Operator

Hello, and welcome to Zevia Q1 2022 earnings call. My name is Elliot and I'll be coordinating your call today. [Operator instructions] I would now like to introduce our host, Reed Anderson with ICR. The floor is yours.

Please go ahead.

Reed Anderson -- Investor Relations

Thank you, and welcome to Zevia's first quarter 2022 earnings conference call and webcast. On today's call are Paddy Spence, chair and chief executive officer; Amy Taylor, president; and Denise Beckles, chief financial officer. By now, everyone should have access to the company's first quarter 2022 earnings press release and investor presentation filed this morning. This information is available on the investor relations section of Zevia's website at investors.zevia.com.

Before we begin, please note that all financial information presented on today's call is unaudited. Certain comments made on this call include forward-looking statements, which are subject to the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements are based on management's current expectations and beliefs concerning future events and are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those described in these forward-looking statements. Please refer to today's press release and other filings with the SEC for a detailed discussion of the risks that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied in any forward-looking statements made today.

During the call, we will use some non-GAAP financial measures as we describe business performance. The SEC filings, as well as the earnings press release, presentation slides that accompany today's comments and reconciliations of the non-GAAP financial measures to the most directly comparable GAAP financial measures are all available on our website at investors.zevia.com. Now, I'd like to turn the call over to Paddy Spence, chair and chief executive officer.

Paddy Spence -- Chairman and Chief Executive Officer

Thanks, Reed. Good morning, and welcome to the first quarter 2022 earnings call for Zevia PBC. Amidst challenging economic times and geopolitical turmoil, consumers are increasingly seeking ways to take control of their health at an affordable price. Zevia offers a compelling solution and a meaningful brand promise, a 50% reduction in added sugar intake with a single platform of products that taste great and are made with simple, plant-based ingredients.

In the first quarter of 2022, Zevia continued scaling through increased velocity, new distribution, introduction of innovation items and channel expansion. Our brand is healthy, and we are focused on continuing to bring new households to the Zevia brand while improving unit economics for each can we sell. In the first quarter of 2022, Zevia achieved net sales of $38 million, reflecting 24% growth versus the first quarter of 2021 on the high end of our guidance range. Our first quarter net sales grew 11% on a sequential basis versus the fourth quarter of 2021 and 69% on a two-year growth basis.

Our 24% net sales growth in the quarter was a result of 21% volume growth, along with optimized promotional investments. I should note that the pricing actions we took in the fourth quarter of 2021 were not reflected in our first quarter results as we will begin realizing price from these actions in the second quarter. Gross margin of 38% in the first quarter reflected compression of 8% versus the first quarter of 2021. I'll discuss specific inflationary trends, as well as the actions we are taking to mitigate them later on the call.

We are reaffirming our net sales guidance of $177 million to $182 million for 2022, where 28% to 32% growth versus 2021 and expect net sales of $41 million to $43 million in the second quarter, reflecting growth of 19% to 25% versus a year earlier. In terms of gross margins, we anticipate returning to historical gross margins in the second half of 2022. And now I'd like to turn the call over to Amy Taylor, our president to discuss our progress against strategic initiatives in the first quarter of 2022.

Amy Taylor -- President

Our growth in the first quarter as of the past year was fueled by continued expansion of our consumer base and their household spending. Our brand continues to grow at 2.4 times that of CSD in measured channels. For the 12-month period ending March 31, Zevia gained another 1.3 million households, a 22% increase to yield a 5.8% penetration. We achieved gains across all pack sizes with over 500,000 new households from the club channel alone.

Our growth is also bolstered by an increase in annual spend per household or buy rate of $33.92, up 9% versus the prior 12 months. Translating this into business results, our 24% growth in the first quarter came from a healthy split of 51% from velocity and 49% from new and existing channel distribution growth. I'll speak to these outcomes of our channel strategy now, as well as innovation and unit economics and then turn it back over to Paddy to provide a deeper dive in the financial results and an outlook for Q2 as our first of two 2022 price increases take effect. In the first quarter, the food channel accounted for more than 40% of total Zevia growth.

Food was bolstered by increases in store count, adding 643 stores selling and by new distribution on three reformulated Citrus flavor six packs. All three flavors are outpacing in growth versus last year, and they added almost $0.5 million in sales growth for the quarter, with two flavors topping the growth range for Zevia six packs. This speaks well for the velocity impact of labor improvement within our core portfolio. The food channel also continued expansion and growth on Creamy Root Beer 10 packs with most notable games in East Coast grocery, where the brand penetration lags that of other regions.

Creamy Root Beer now ranks as Zevia's No. 2 selling 10 pack in the channel and was the No. 1 growth scheme for the quarter. We also saw a significant expansion of top U.S.

soda flavors such as Creamy Root Beer and Dr. Zevia in Canadian grocers and strong new distribution of Zevia energy drinks in grocery across Canada. Going forward, we remain bullish on the food channel for Q2. Our summer limited time offer flavors are on display at several thousand U.S.

retail outlets and our single-serve 12-ounce sleek can soda line is rolling out through the quarter. Club accounted for 45% of the growth in the quarter as a new channel. In Q1, almost 250,000 incremental households purchased Zevia and a club store, more than 2/3 of Zevia buying households were new to purchasing the soda category in the channel, emphasizing Zevia's strategic value to the retailer. Clinically, Zevia households and Club are also increasing Zevia trips in the food channel as these shoppers quickly become heavier Zevia consumers.

Performance in mass was solid in Q1 with the bigger news headlining in April with 13,000 new points of distribution, driven largely by moving from five flavors to a brand blocked 12 flavors and moving from six packs to a cardboard wrapped eight pack in the CSD aisle of one of the two major players nationwide. A few aisles down, this retailer has also expanded from two to four of our kids flavors. And the other top mass retailer has also newly taken on four of our kids flavors, penetrating a new portion of 1,500 stores. Results from these step changes in the mass channel will be forthcoming in Q2 in the balance of the year results, and will open up further opportunity as 3,500 mass merchandiser stores have yet to sell Zevia.

We await fall resets to open new opportunities there based on strong velocity in our existing footprint. These channel developments underscore a healthy mix of 49% of growth from new distribution from food, club and mass and 51% of growth from velocity. The drivers of velocity are mix shift to larger pack sizes, such as 10 packs and 12 packs and performance from individual improved soda flavors but also from increased promotional efficiency, which is a good segue into my next topic, unit economics. Improving unit economics and the fundamental focus of the organization and certainly of new incoming leadership and a key to our path to profitability.

In the midst of rising costs, Zevia took pricing actions that will result in a 6% increase in core soda packages affected in the second quarter and has communicated an incremental 10% increase across all soda packages in all retail channels and geographies, from which we will begin realizing price in the second half of 2022. A second material initiative in our drive to profitability is enhancing promotional effectiveness, focusing on feature and display activity rather than shelf-price promotion. This drove a 12-point improvement in lift versus the first quarter of 2021, while our total promotional spend was reduced by over a percentage point across the quarter versus prior year. Finally, I'll speak to cost optimization initiatives.

We are optimizing packaging for a variety pack, resulting in a 15% savings on packaging costs per case. This will benefit both club and e-commerce channels. We have multiple initiatives to optimize freight costs. Based on increased volumes with a number of our customers, we are implementing a full truck policy across a larger portion of our business, resulting in savings opportunities of almost $500,000 for the balance of the year.

Further, as mentioned in the Q4 call, we will continue to remove freight miles from our supply chain as we scale new product lines, packages, geographies and customers. We have also launched a new initiative to optimize inventory levels, which will reduce transfer freight and warehousing costs and improved cash flow. The second area to review from our strategic initiatives is product innovation and marketing. January saw the omnichannel Zevia Live Your Best campaign, which supported new distribution and increased in-store presence without increasing promotional spend, strong marketing and sales execution flowed through February and March and drove promo performance improvement versus Q1 prior year.

We've launched two new energy drink flavors in the market, Strawberry Kiwi and Pineapple Paradise with distribution in approximately 4,000 outlets and exceptionally strong performance in e-commerce. As mentioned previously, our three new and improved flavor profiles in the Citrus portfolio, orange, lemon-lime twist and mountain Zevia, have driven increased SKU distribution and velocity across food and mass. In the second quarter, we began selling Zevia's soda in single cans for the first time in a 12-ounce sleek format, available cold in several grocery retailers, deli, grab-and-go and open-air perimeter coolers, some of which is shipping now. And finally, we will introduce new product rotations with one of our club partners this summer, an energy variety pack, a tea variety pack and a special summer edition mix of soda flavors.

New products, new variety pack mixes and improved existing formulations are all a part of our growth plans going forward. And finally, regarding our environmental, social and governance or social impact priorities, we made strides in the first quarter as follows. We estimate we eliminated 3,000 metric tons of sugar from our consumers' diets in this quarter alone by replacing legacy sugary soda. We eliminated over 48 million plastic bottles from littering our roadways and waterways and our communities by selling beverages in aluminum can.

And lastly, unlike most better-for-you beverages, our soda is affordable to most American households, priced at the 35th percentile within all non-alcoholic ready-to-drink beverages. Zevia is less expensive than 65% of those beverage options and affordable for a broad range of income levels. With that, I'll turn the call back over to Paddy for a review of our financial results.

Paddy Spence -- Chairman and Chief Executive Officer

Thanks, Amy. With Q1 net sales of $38 million, we achieved the upper end of our guidance of $36 million to $38 million. Our net sales growth of 24% in Q1 was primarily from unit volume, which increased 21%. Optimized promotional spend accounted for the majority of the balance.

In the second quarter of 2022, we are achieving price realization from the actions we previously announced and in Q3 anticipate realizing price from the pricing action we announced in May. Cost of goods per equivalized case in the first quarter increased by 17 points versus the same period last year. Of the 17 points, 12 points were from inflationary cost inputs, including aluminum and co-pack manufacturing costs with product mix accounting for most of the balance. First quarter gross margin was 38.4% compared with 46.2% in the first quarter of 2021.

Turning to operating costs. Selling and marketing expenses in the quarter were $4.8 million higher than in prior year. Zevia experienced $3.8 million of increased transportation and warehousing costs, largely due to increases in case volumes, inflation and higher freight costs amid a challenging transportation market in the U.S. and Canada.

Marketing expense increased by $0.9 million, reflecting our increased investment in growing the Zevia brand. General and administrative expenses in the quarter were $4.5 million higher than in prior year primarily from staffing costs to support our growth and costs associated with being a public company. On a GAAP basis, consolidated net loss was $17.5 million in the first quarter of 2022 compared with net income of $0.2 million in Q1 of 2021. Equity-based compensation of $8.9 million was a significant factor in the reported loss.

Of this, $3.1 million related to Restricted Stock Unit awards and Phantom Stock awards that vested upon the expiration of the IPO lockup period in January 2022, which were nonrecurring. Adjusted EBITDA loss in the first quarter 2022 was $8.3 million compared with an adjusted EBITDA income of $0.5 million in Q1 of 2021. Turning to the balance sheet. Zevia had $58.8 million of cash and cash equivalents and short-term investments at the end of the first quarter and had no debt outstanding.

Zevia recently closed on a $20 million asset base line of credit with Bank of America, expandable to $30 million to add to our available liquidity. Inventory at $32.4 million represents a days of inventory outstanding of 125 days, down from 140 days at the end of 2021 as a result of programs to reduce finished goods inventory. We continue to grow our mission-driven team focused on delivering positive results for our business and impact to the communities we serve. As previously stated, we announced two new executive leaders Denise Beckles, as our chief financial officer; and current Zevia independent director, Quincy Troupe, as our chief operating officer.

Both Denise and Quincy bring deep experience across a range of consumer packaged goods and beverage companies and will be instrumental in continuing to drive cost optimization and improvements in unit economics as we scale. Denise began in her new role last Tuesday, May 3, and is with us today. Quincy will join the team in a full-time capacity on June 13. With that, we will conclude our prepared remarks and open the line to questions.

Questions & Answers:

Operator

[Operator instructions] Our first question today comes from Bonnie Herzog from Goldman Sachs. Your line is open. Please go ahead.

Bonnie Herzog -- Goldman Sachs -- Analyst

Thanks. Good morning, everyone.

Paddy Spence -- Chairman and Chief Executive Officer

Good morning, Bonnie.

Bonnie Herzog -- Goldman Sachs -- Analyst

I guess my first question -- good morning, is on your guidance. Your top line guidance is, I guess, pretty back half weighted with your full year guidance implying around 34% to 38% growth in the second half. So -- that's a pretty big acceleration from the first half, Paddy. And really, it's ahead of your historical growth and then your long-term targets.

So I just want to really understand how much visibility you have on this that, I guess, gives you the confidence. I mean, maybe you could help breakdown for us what's going to be driving that? Is it some of the distribution gains? Is it the stronger pricing that you've called out? That would be helpful.

Paddy Spence -- Chairman and Chief Executive Officer

Yes, absolutely. So I think you're exactly right. It starts with the pricing actions that we announced that were realizing in Q2, as well as the incremental pricing action we announced in May, for which we anticipate realization in Q3. So price certainly underpins some of our assumptions.

But certainly, we also are anticipating acceleration in terms of volume. Amy, maybe you can comment on that further.

Amy Taylor -- President

Yes. Bonnie, thanks. It's rooted certainly in price, so realizing both price increases, which are not reflected in Q1, but we also have strong velocity and new distribution trends. And historically, we've seen slight slowdown in March and April, preceding retailer resets in key summer selling months.

But this year, we continue to post double-digit growth week-over-week and expect acceleration as we launch limited time offers as new items and expanded assortment time and market, all within critically the new pricing architecture.

Bonnie Herzog -- Goldman Sachs -- Analyst

OK. And then, maybe just a follow-up on that because just thinking about the pricing you announced, and I believe you said it's in May, but then kind of looking at some of the tracked channel data, which I know is not always great, but I think we're still seeing some negative price growth in the data. So I just want to understand the disconnect there. And then, thinking through the pricing you're implementing? And how confident are you with the elasticities holding? Just trying to get an understanding of how you expect your volume to hold up with the stronger pricing that you're putting into the market.

Amy Taylor -- President

Sure, fair question. And it's very early. So just a few weeks into pricing effect actually on shelf, but we've had 100% acceptance on the retailer side of the increase, and we anticipate strong consumer acceptance of the new price points, given our brand strength and given obviously categorywide price increases. So we don't anticipate material pricing impact there.

And as we said before, our affordability puts us in a really strong position in a broader inflationary environment. So when we think about pricing power, we think about strong brand loyalty, we think about strong velocity trends, and we think about the fact that we stand in the 35th percentile of affordability from an index standpoint on all non-alcoholic beverages. So a lot of pricing power going forward. We seek to see that showing up in syndicating data in the coming weeks, and we are hand-in-hand optimizing promo spend.

So we saw 12%, as we said in the prepared remarks, a 12-point increase in lift while taking spending down by 1 percentage point relative to quarter prior year. So rolling all of these up together, we don't expect volume impact and negative volume impact on price and have tremendous momentum going into the increase is starting to show up on self now.

Bonnie Herzog -- Goldman Sachs -- Analyst

So that's helpful. And then so just to put the two together, thinking about your guidance. So when you think about the back half, with this pricing sticking and being in the marketplace, you're expecting, I don't know, mid-single digit price realization in the back half at minimum to drive the accelerating top line growth? Is that how we should think about this?

Paddy Spence -- Chairman and Chief Executive Officer

Yes, I think that's correct. And then in addition, Bonnie, the one other factor that we have that we touched on briefly in the prepared remarks is optimized promotional spend, which contributes in addition. So I think when we look at original 6% on soda, plus the incremental 10% pricing action plus, call it, two points from optimized promotional spend I think we're comfortable that we are both outrunning inflation but also going to see those accelerations reflected in the top line in the second half.

Bonnie Herzog -- Goldman Sachs -- Analyst

And -- OK, that's helpful. And just remind us in terms of historically, Paddy, has there ever been a time that you've put in this much pricing? I know it's unprecedented during this period with inflation, but just curious that historically, if you've seen other periods where you've been able to pass through successfully some pricing?

Paddy Spence -- Chairman and Chief Executive Officer

Well, I think what we've seen is historically, Bonnie, we've watched retail pricing for Zevia continue to migrate down, and we've ticked down from the 37th percentile on affordability two quarters ago to the 35th. So certainly, we've seen our affordability improve. As Amy noted, we're seeing category price increases across the board from both category leaders and emerging brands. And so, I think in an environment where Zevia remains highly affordable at less than $1 a can, it is an accessible brand for Americans of all income levels.

And so, I think we're very comfortable with the pricing power that we retain in the retail market. And we have not seen any volume impact to date. And so, it's still early days, as Amy noted, but I think we're very comfortable with our pricing power and the ability to continue to take pricing actions as conditions merit.

Amy Taylor -- President

And Bonnie, I might add one more factor -- I might add one more quick factor to a dynamic with the Zevia's business. I don't want to say entirely unique relative to the rest of the business, but certainly, strength of ours is that Zevia is a multipack business to date, and thus a home-stock brand. So in the current economic conditions, consumers going out less, spending less discretionary and come in impulse channels, negatively impacting those at [Inaudible] and single C-store. Our core business is a take-home one.

and we're really well positioned to weather economic downturns and inflationary impact on consumer spending. And this was evident in the early stages of the pandemic as we were actually taking promotion out of the marketplace and had tremendous growth trajectory there. And again, we have really strong velocity and new distribution and consumer trade-up in the market right now. So a strong position, I guess, relative to broader business -- excuse me, bar, beverage going into sort of an economic overall downturn.

So we have a lot of pricing power and strong trajectory positioning going into the next few months.

Bonnie Herzog -- Goldman Sachs -- Analyst

OK. That makes sense. Thanks for that. Appreciate it.

Operator

Our next question comes from Ben Bienvenu from Stephens. Your line is open. Please go ahead.

Ben Bienvenu -- Stephens Inc. -- Analyst

Hey. Thanks. Good morning.

Paddy Spence -- Chairman and Chief Executive Officer

Good morning, Ben.

Ben Bienvenu -- Stephens Inc. -- Analyst

The pricing discussion and ASP dynamics. Can we -- could you talk a little bit about what role, if measurable mix is playing in the ASP per case equation? And how does that evolve as we move through this inflationary environment?

Paddy Spence -- Chairman and Chief Executive Officer

Yes. Great question. I can take that, Ben. So I think from a mix perspective, we did see an impact to ASP based on mix in the quarter and largely attributable to the increase in our club business.

As Amy noted, I think there's some seasonality to our business in terms of Q1 being pre-reset for conventional food, drug, mass and natural retailers. So historically, we see some acceleration in conventional channels with soda multipacks in the second quarter. So what I would tell you is, I think we're going to see ASP trends continue to evolve through the year. I think pricing is going to be the biggest driver of that, certainly more than mix, if that's helpful.

Ben Bienvenu -- Stephens Inc. -- Analyst

Yes. Makes sense. OK. And then, I want to revisit the stock-based compensation.

You mentioned that there were some nonrecurring dynamics associated with the lockup. So maybe going forward, sounds like it might be in the $5 million range a quarter, which still seems quite high. So if you could talk a little bit about what you expect in terms of that settling out to a run rate that would be helpful.

Paddy Spence -- Chairman and Chief Executive Officer

Absolutely. So I think we noted in the prepared remarks, the equity-based compensation that we recorded in 2021 was largely related to vesting associated with our 2021 IPO. And so, many of those vesting events were onetime in nature. In the first quarter, I think we experienced some remaining IPO-related vesting.

We are not providing a specific forecast for equity-based compensation as it is dependent upon some events, departing and incoming employees that are outside of our control. But I do see that expense moderating over time as we get past that IPO lockup and the vesting that was associated with that 2021 transaction. So I hope that's helpful, although we can't provide a crisp forward-looking forecast on equity-based comp.

Ben Bienvenu -- Stephens Inc. -- Analyst

OK. Fair enough. Thanks so much. Best of luck.

Paddy Spence -- Chairman and Chief Executive Officer

Thanks, Ben.

Operator

Thanks, Ben. Our next question comes from Andrew Strelzik from BMO Capital Markets. Your line is open. Please go ahead.

Andrew Strelzik -- BMO Capital Markets -- Analyst

Hey. Good morning. I wanted to start on some of the efficiency initiatives that you talked about and trying to understand the expectations you have for the contribution in the back half of the year in terms of the margin recovery that you talked about. Just trying to get a better sense for kind of how and when those layer in, in the back half versus what's incremental beyond that?

Paddy Spence -- Chairman and Chief Executive Officer

Absolutely. Well, thanks for joining, Andrew and I can take that. In terms of -- maybe I can start by just bridging the gross margin impact that we experienced in the first quarter. So what I would tell you is it was driven, first and foremost, by aluminum inflation and aluminum pricing accounted for slightly more than half of our gross margin impact in the first quarter.

Additional COGS items, including labor and co-pack fees accounted for approximately an incremental 300 basis points of gross margin impact. And then, mix accounted for approximately 300 basis points. Now, offsetting these was approximately 250 basis points from optimization of promotional spend. So I think that backdrop is important in terms of understanding our go-forward opportunities.

And let's start with aluminum. In the first quarter, we paid slightly above $3,000 per metric ton for aluminum. The aluminum market today is reflected by pricing on the London Metal Exchange is currently in the mid-$2,700. So after a spike to nearly $4,000 per metric ton, we have seen aluminum recide.

So that's, I think, the first driver of some of that receding inflation that we anticipate at least on aluminum. With regard to other opportunities, I think it's really around scale, a mix shift to higher-margin innovation items and then cost optimization throughout the supply chain, particularly as regards freight initiatives, which we are achieving through a full truck utilization policy to ensure that we're shipping full trucks and reducing freight cost per case, some inventory reduction initiatives, which provide a tailwind, both in terms of inventory carrying cost or warehouse expense but also internal transfer freight. And then finally, continued optimization of our variety pack business, which currently has slightly decretive margins because of additional labor associated with those repacks. So we're taking cost out of the system in a variety of different ways, in addition to the pricing actions that we discussed, the promo optimization and the continued scale benefit.

So I think those things in combination give us confidence that we'll see that acceleration, as well as enhanced our recovery on margins to historical levels in the back half of 2022.

Andrew Strelzik -- BMO Capital Markets -- Analyst

OK. Great. That color was really helpful. And then, I also wanted to ask about the tea and energy drink categories generally for Zevia.

I mean, I know they're obviously not the biggest categories within the portfolio. But longer term, would seem to be a pretty significant opportunity. So -- and at least in the measured channel data that we see has been lagging. So I'm just curious how you think about the positioning of those -- of Zevia in those categories.

Is this kind of just a transition period as you kind of think about the go-to-market strategy? And anything -- yes, just broader thoughts about those categories longer term with the aspirations there?

Amy Taylor -- President

Sure. I can comment on that briefly. So you're right to say there are tremendous opportunity. Distribution is moderate at best on both categories right now.

So that's our greatest opportunity because where we have distribution, we have good performance. And I would mention, particularly in the e-commerce, which is a trial ground for us and then upcoming in club with some rotations to reach new consumers with both of those categories. Particularly in energy, obviously, an exploding category, we have a really relevant proposition to be a clean energy drink, zero calories, all plant-based ingredients, same five simple categories of ingredients as with our soda proposition. And so, there's an opportunity both to trade up existing consumers and to win new ones, and you're right to mention distribution as a key opportunity.

So we're marching after new distribution in food, which, of course, with upcoming resets, present an opportunity for that to take place in the market and then obviously may manifest in the scan data. And then we'll have a clear opportunity, as I mentioned in club. And then most of all, as these are our single-serve cold available categories that we play in today, now complemented by our sleek 12-ounce single soda for the first time in the market. We have a portfolio of three categories in -- meat consumption proposition that we're taking to the market in mass.

And so, we're supporting that with cold equipment, as we've discussed before, but we should also see those in really strong lineup in the natural channel and then increasingly in conventional food. And so, as you mentioned, route to market then will layer on the next opportunity in the fall and going forward, when we think about more broad immediate consumption channels such as convenience, so each of those represent an opportunity for us from a distribution perspective. The products are really strong, and it reaches a new consumer for us at a complementary margin.

Andrew Strelzik -- BMO Capital Markets -- Analyst

OK. Great. That makes sense. And then, just one last quick one here.

Do you start to apologize for this. Did you -- or can you quantify the delta on the marketing investments? And how should we think about that evolving through the rest of the year?

Amy Taylor -- President

Sure. We anticipate continuity and marketing spend balance of the year as it relates to a percent of net sales. So if we didn't mention that before, that's really clear in our plan.

Andrew Strelzik -- BMO Capital Markets -- Analyst

OK. Thank you very much.

Amy Taylor -- President

Thanks, Andrew.

Operator

Our next question comes from Bryan Spillane from Bank of America. Your line is open. Please go ahead.

Bryan Spillane -- Bank of America Merrill Lynch -- Analyst

Thanks, operator. Good morning, everyone.

Paddy Spence -- Chairman and Chief Executive Officer

Morning, Bryan.

Bryan Spillane -- Bank of America Merrill Lynch -- Analyst

My question -- hey, Paddy, my question is really -- we discussed with you and Amy back in March, just the process or the potential for a bit of a refreshing of the brand, of the graphics, the positioning. Can you just update us on kind of where you stand in that process now? And just from a timing perspective, is that something maybe we'll see over the course of this year? Or does that kind of move us into next year? Just kind of -- just an update on that whole process.

Amy Taylor -- President

Sure. I appreciate you asking about it. As you know, I'm passionate about this, the efficient pound-for-pound, dollar-for-dollar way to present the brand in a stronger way to new consumers. So we are excited that our retailers will be the first to see the new look and feel Zevia, and we would be talking about that with them in what I'll call this year's CMA season.

So late summer and fall, speaking about 2023. And then, you'll see a new look and feel Zevia along with complementary marketing with a focus on trial and new consumers rolling into the next year, if that's helpful.

Bryan Spillane -- Bank of America Merrill Lynch -- Analyst

And I guess as you -- would you contemplate maybe an increase in marketing to support this once you get into the market?

Amy Taylor -- President

I think what we're anticipating is a shift in how we spend. So as we continue to improve promotional effectiveness and as we continue to shift our marketing dollars toward a way for retail and toward trial out in the marketplace where consumers live, work and play. We can achieve the lift in our impact from an impressions and cans enhance perspective without increasing our net percentage spend on sales and marketing. And that's in our calculus for the balance of the year from a plan perspective, and it's certainly a principal that we're operating with in our build of the plan for 2023.

So net-net, yes, we will spend more on consumer marketing, but it will come from within the same marketing budgets.

Bryan Spillane -- Bank of America Merrill Lynch -- Analyst

All right. Thanks. Thanks, guys.

Operator

Our next question comes from Chris Carey from Wells Fargo Securities. Your line is open. Please go ahead.

Chris Carey -- Wells Fargo Securities -- Analyst

Hi. Good morning. Paddy, you mentioned that gross margins are expected to return to historical levels in the back half of the year. Can you dimensionalize that? I guess, historical levels are more in the mid-40s.

That would be a pretty nice acceleration. Then I have a specific question around that.

Paddy Spence -- Chairman and Chief Executive Officer

Yes, absolutely. Well, so Chris, we are not providing specific guidance around those margins. But certainly, despite that recent decline that was driven by inflation, we're going to see that improvement really derived from recent and future pricing actions and ongoing cost optimization. And I should note, cost optimization is a huge opportunity, and I think it's an important reason that both Denise Beckles has joined us as CFO, and Quincy Troupe is joining as COO.

And Denise, maybe you can just kind of touch on your perspective on that cost optimization piece.

Denise Beckles -- Chief Financial Officer

Yes, good morning, everyone. So I want to say I'm super excited about the opportunity with Zevia, not just because the company's rapid net sales growth, but also for the opportunity to drive profitability through improvements in unit economics and also on cost optimization initiative. For me, the opportunity is clear. And I think this supports very much looking at our gross margins and the work we're doing there.

Paddy Spence -- Chairman and Chief Executive Officer

Thanks, Denise. Chris, a follow-up on that?

Chris Carey -- Wells Fargo Securities -- Analyst

So yes, so I just want to level set on pricing. So you announced 6% on soda. And so -- but you're also implying more pricing. And so, is it 6% plus additional pricing you had noted there's 10% pricing coming in.

Maybe if you could just dimensionalize the various rounds of pricing and also to what level those are going to be coming in at and when that would be helpful.

Paddy Spence -- Chairman and Chief Executive Officer

Yes, absolutely. So as you noted, the initial pricing action was beginning to be realized in the beginning of Q2, and that was 6% on U.S. soda six packs, 8% on our energy and tea lines. We then announced an incremental pricing action, which we anticipate realizing in Q3, that's an incremental 10% on soda across all packaging types and geographies.

In addition to those two pricing actions, as noted, we anticipate continued promo optimization, which we anticipate contributing an incremental two points in the back half of the year. So when you take that initial 6% soda action, 8% energy and tea, plus the 10% incremental soda price increase plus, the 2% anticipated optimization of promotional spend, in addition to the cost optimization strategies that we've outlined, I think we're quite comfortable with the opportunity for those gross margins to return to historical levels in the second half.

Chris Carey -- Wells Fargo Securities -- Analyst

That's very helpful. So basically, pricing is going to be tracking more in the double digits in the back half. I know mid-singles was turn out there earlier, but it sounds like it's going to be decidedly double digits in the back half and headed into the front half of 2023.

Paddy Spence -- Chairman and Chief Executive Officer

That's correct.

Chris Carey -- Wells Fargo Securities -- Analyst

Understood. Thanks so much.

Paddy Spence -- Chairman and Chief Executive Officer

Absolutely. Thanks, Chris.

Operator

Our final question comes from Alton Stump from Loop Capital. Your line is open. Please go ahead.

Alton Stump -- Loop Capital Markets -- Analyst

Great. Thank you and good morning. I just wanted to ask about, obviously, it's a big question facing everybody in the consumer space right now. Obviously, there's a strong need to pass through higher pricing, which everybody is doing to offset inflation, but you've also got consumers facing inflation.

So how do you balance kind of the outlook over the rest of the year? You've obviously raising pricing, makes sense what you're doing, but then also trying to be promotional, particularly for lower-end consumers to make sure that you are still enticing them to buy your product went after their for all are being squeezed as well?

Paddy Spence -- Chairman and Chief Executive Officer

Yes. I mean, maybe I can make some broad kind of comments on our view on the inflationary environment, Alton. And then, Amy, I don't know if you have anything you want to jump in on. But -- what I would say broadly is, I think it's important, Alton, to note where we're starting from.

35th percentile across all non-alcoholic or liquid refreshment beverages, which that's a product set that includes bulk still water. And so, at less than $1 a can, call it, low $0.90 per can. This is a brand that is a whole for Americans of all income levels. And I think it's quite different than the inflationary impact we're seeing on hard goods, whether that's automobiles or household appliances.

This is not at $0.90 a can, a splurge for consumers. It's an affordable luxury with premium, simple plant-based ingredients. And so tremendous value with the brand promise of reducing your family sugar by 50% overnight with a zero sugar, simple plant-based ingredient brand. So I think there's a really strong value perception for this brand among consumers, with a significant pricing power.

And as such, I think we're anticipating continued response, notwithstanding these pricing actions. So Amy, I don't know if you have anything to add there.

Amy Taylor -- President

Alton, I think the other thing is I mentioned this at the top of the call, but our core business is in take-home multipacks. So we're a home stocking brand. And so, we're really well positioned to weather economic downturns and also just to simply follow the market and price and stay just a tick ahead of inflation. And what we -- if and when retailers have taken price up, we see very little volume response and thus consumer resistance to rising prices.

That's just the environment we're operating in. And then, incrementally advantaged is Zevia because we're not reliant upon selling environments that are -- that benefit from consumer discretionary spending, right, such as fountain in a restaurant environment or QSR or such as convenience. Now, those food service and convenience are strategic opportunities for us in the future as we put the right products and there is the right price point with the right merchandising strategy. That is a test-and-learn environment for us in the near term.

But the vast majority of our volume sits in take-home and home stocking business and we -- the growth trends at the start of the pandemic gave us a number of learnings that we will carry into this period of time with tremendous confidence about our consumers' response to price into our price. I hope that's helpful.

Alton Stump -- Loop Capital Markets -- Analyst

Yes. Thank you very much. That's all I got. Thanks so much, Paddy and Amy.

Paddy Spence -- Chairman and Chief Executive Officer

Absolutely. Thanks for joining Alton.

Operator

We have no further questions. I'll now hand back to Paddy Spence for closing remarks.

Paddy Spence -- Chairman and Chief Executive Officer

Thank you. Well, I want to thank you all for joining the first quarter 2022 earnings call for Zevia PBC. We continue to execute on our long-term plan to create shareholder value by disrupting the global beverage industry while changing the world one can at a time. Thank you for joining, and we look forward to further conversations.

Operator

[Operator signoff]

Duration: 44 minutes

This article is a transcript of this conference call produced for The Motley Fool. While we strive for our Foolish Best, there may be errors, omissions, or inaccuracies in this transcript. As with all our articles, The Motley Fool does not assume any responsibility for your use of this content, and we strongly encourage you to do your own research, including listening to the call yourself and reading the company's SEC filings. Please see our Terms and Conditions for additional details, including our Obligatory Capitalized Disclaimers of Liability.

