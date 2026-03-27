Zevia PBC (ZVIA) Price Target Decreased by 13.32% to 4.04

The average one-year price target for Zevia PBC (NYSE:ZVIA) has been revised to $4.04 / share. This is a decrease of 13.32% from the prior estimate of $4.66 dated February 21, 2026.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of $1.77 to a high of $5.25 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 245.08% from the latest reported closing price of $1.17 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 127 funds or institutions reporting positions in Zevia PBC. This is an decrease of 52 owner(s) or 29.05% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to ZVIA is 0.02%, an increase of 8.01%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 7.87% to 47,770K shares. The put/call ratio of ZVIA is 0.14, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Caisse De Depot Et Placement Du Quebec holds 17,050K shares representing 25.26% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Topline Capital Management holds 5,122K shares representing 7.59% ownership of the company.

Divisadero Street Capital Management holds 3,214K shares representing 4.76% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 6,159K shares , representing a decrease of 91.64%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ZVIA by 52.29% over the last quarter.

Jefferies Financial Group holds 2,097K shares representing 3.11% ownership of the company.

Silvercrest Asset Management Group holds 1,697K shares representing 2.51% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

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