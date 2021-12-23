ZEV Stock: 6 Things to Know About Lightning eMotors as the EV Maker Drives Higher

InvestorPlace - Stock Market News, Stock Advice & Trading Tips

Lightning eMotors (NYSE:ZEV) stock is rising higher on Thursday despite any recent news connected to the electric vehicle (EV) company.

Source: BigPixel Photo / Shutterstock.com

The only thing worth noting today is the heavy trading of ZEV stock. As of this writing, more than 2 million shares of the stock have changed hands. That’s worth pointing out as the company’s daily average trading volume is closer to 668,000 shares.

So we’ve got no news and heavy trading of ZEV stock. Factor in the company’s penny stock status and it’s a perfect recipe for a pump and dump. Maybe. It could also be that positive news for other EV companies is causing ZEV stock to move in sympathy with them.

Either way, investors will want to be careful about taking a stake in ZEV stock today. It could be that shares fall in the following days as the current momentum comes to an end.

With that in mind, here are some basics that potential traders of ZEV stock need to know about the company.

Lightning eMotors is an EV company focused on fleet medium- and heavy-duty vehicles.

That includes “delivery trucks, shuttle buses, passenger vans, chassis-cab models, and city transit buses.”

The company was founded in 2008 and operates out of Loveland, Colo.

Leading ZEV is Timothy Reeser.

He founded the company under the name Lightning Systems and has been serving as its CEO since.

Lightning eMotors has a market capitalization of $536.405 million.

ZEV stock is up 21.1% as of Thursday afternoon.

