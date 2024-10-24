News & Insights

Zeus Resources Unveils New Securities Offer

October 24, 2024 — 06:59 pm EDT

Zeus Resources Ltd. (AU:ZEU) has released an update.

Zeus Resources Ltd. announced a new securities purchase plan aiming to issue up to 112.5 million securities, including 37.5 million options and 75 million fully paid ordinary shares. This move could potentially attract investors looking for growth opportunities in the resources sector. The offer closes on November 11, 2024, with the issue date set for November 18, 2024.

