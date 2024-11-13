News & Insights

Zeus Resources’ Share Purchase Plan Oversubscribed

November 13, 2024 — 09:20 pm EST

Zeus Resources Ltd. (AU:ZEU) has released an update.

Zeus Resources Ltd has announced the oversubscription of its Share Purchase Plan, raising $747,500 despite a target of $600,000. The company plans to issue 75 million new shares and 37.5 million options, pending shareholder approval. Additionally, the Priority Options Offer has been extended to December 6, 2024, allowing existing option holders further participation in the company’s development.

