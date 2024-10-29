News & Insights

Zeus Resources Raises Capital for Growth and Expansion

Zeus Resources Ltd. (AU:ZEU) has released an update.

Zeus Resources Ltd. (ASX: ZEU) is set to boost its financial standing by raising approximately $798,169 through a Share Purchase Plan and Placement of Options, fully underwritten by GBA Capital Pty Ltd. This strategic move aims to enhance growth and explore new opportunities while providing shareholders with attractive investment options. The initiative reflects Zeus Resources’ commitment to strengthening its market position and expanding its project pipeline.

