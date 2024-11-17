Zeus Resources Quotes 75 Million New Shares on ASX

Zeus Resources Ltd. (AU:ZEU) has released an update.

Zeus Resources Ltd. has announced the successful quotation of 75 million new ordinary shares on the ASX following a completed share purchase plan. This move is set to bolster the company’s capital base and potentially enhance its market position. Investors may find this an intriguing opportunity as Zeus Resources looks to expand its strategic initiatives.

