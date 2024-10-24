Zeus Resources Plans Large Securities Issuance

Zeus Resources Ltd. (AU:ZEU) has released an update.

Zeus Resources Ltd. has announced a proposed issuance of up to 198,169,000 options as part of a new securities placement, scheduled for December 4, 2024. This move is aimed at capitalizing on market opportunities and expanding the company’s financial base. Investors and market watchers should keep an eye on this development for potential impacts on Zeus Resources’ market performance.

