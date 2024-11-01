Zeus Resources Launches Share Purchase Plan

Zeus Resources Ltd. (AU:ZEU) has released an update.

Zeus Resources Ltd has launched a non-renounceable Share Purchase Plan (SPP) priced at $0.008 per share to raise up to $600,000, with eligible shareholders also receiving one free option for every two shares purchased. This initiative provides shareholders with the opportunity to invest in parcels ranging from $2,500 to $30,000, with the SPP offer closing on November 11, 2024. Shareholders are encouraged to review the prospectus for detailed terms and participate early to maximize their investment potential.

