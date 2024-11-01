News & Insights

Stocks

Zeus Resources Launches Share Purchase Plan

November 01, 2024 — 03:27 am EDT

Written by TipRanks Australian Auto-Generated Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

Zeus Resources Ltd. (AU:ZEU) has released an update.

Zeus Resources Ltd has launched a non-renounceable Share Purchase Plan (SPP) priced at $0.008 per share to raise up to $600,000, with eligible shareholders also receiving one free option for every two shares purchased. This initiative provides shareholders with the opportunity to invest in parcels ranging from $2,500 to $30,000, with the SPP offer closing on November 11, 2024. Shareholders are encouraged to review the prospectus for detailed terms and participate early to maximize their investment potential.

For further insights into AU:ZEU stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.