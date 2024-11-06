Zeus Resources Extends Priority Options Offer Deadline

Zeus Resources Ltd. (AU:ZEU) has released an update.

Zeus Resources Ltd is conducting a non-renounceable share purchase plan at $0.008 per share, aiming to raise up to $600,000, with a closing date of November 11, 2024. Additionally, the company has extended the closing date for its Priority Options Offer to December 6, 2024, providing existing option holders a chance to further invest in the company’s growth. Funds raised from these initiatives will be used for working capital and associated costs.

