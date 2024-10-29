Zeus Resources Expands Land Holdings and ASX Listing

Zeus Resources Ltd. (AU:ZEU) has released an update.

Zeus Resources Ltd has made significant strides in the South Australian region, securing new tenements in the Olary district and expanding its land holdings near the Crocker Well Uranium project. The company is focusing on exploring various minerals, including uranium, gold, and lithium, and has successfully reinstated its securities on the ASX, boosting investor confidence.

