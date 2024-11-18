Zeus Resources Director Increases Share Holdings

Zeus Resources Ltd. (AU:ZEU) has released an update.

Zeus Resources Ltd. has announced a significant increase in shares held by Director Alvin Kong Kee Tan, who acquired over 3 million fully paid ordinary shares through a Share Purchase Plan. This acquisition raises Tan’s total holdings to nearly 3.8 million shares, reflecting a strategic boost in his investment within the company.

