Zeus Resources Director Increases Share Holdings

November 18, 2024 — 09:49 pm EST

Written by TipRanks Australian Auto-Generated Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

Zeus Resources Ltd. (AU:ZEU) has released an update.

Zeus Resources Ltd. has announced a significant increase in shares held by Director Alvin Kong Kee Tan, who acquired over 3 million fully paid ordinary shares through a Share Purchase Plan. This acquisition raises Tan’s total holdings to nearly 3.8 million shares, reflecting a strategic boost in his investment within the company.

