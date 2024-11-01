Zeus Resources Announces 2024 Annual General Meeting

Zeus Resources Ltd. (AU:ZEU) has released an update.

Zeus Resources Ltd. has announced its Annual General Meeting on 29 November 2024, urging shareholders to participate by submitting their Proxy Forms electronically. The company emphasizes the importance of reviewing the Meeting Materials available online, and encourages shareholders to submit questions in advance for a smoother meeting experience.

