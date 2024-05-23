Zeus Mining Readies for Major Exploration Effort

Umdoni Exploration, Inc. (TSE:ZEUS) has released an update.

Zeus North America Mining Corp., previously known as Umdoni Exploration Inc., is gearing up for an extensive exploration program at its Cuddy Mountain Property, with promising proximity to Hercules Silver Corp.’s recent copper discovery in Idaho. The program includes soil sampling, mapping, and a property-wide geophysical survey to pinpoint high-priority drill targets for potential silver and copper deposits, amidst a regional ‘staking rush’ by major mining players.

