Zeus Mining Prepares for Meeting Amid Postal Strike

Umdoni Exploration, Inc. (TSE:ZEUS) has released an update.

Zeus North America Mining Corp. is facing potential delays in delivering materials for its upcoming Special Meeting due to a Canada Post strike. Shareholders are encouraged to access meeting materials online or contact the company directly to ensure they can vote on the proposed plan of arrangement.

