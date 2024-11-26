News & Insights

Zeus Mining Prepares for Meeting Amid Postal Strike

November 26, 2024 — 06:09 pm EST

Written by TipRanks Canadian Auto-Generated Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

Umdoni Exploration, Inc. (TSE:ZEUS) has released an update.

Zeus North America Mining Corp. is facing potential delays in delivering materials for its upcoming Special Meeting due to a Canada Post strike. Shareholders are encouraged to access meeting materials online or contact the company directly to ensure they can vote on the proposed plan of arrangement.

