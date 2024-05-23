Zeus Corp Set for Summer Exploration Boom

Umdoni Exploration, Inc. (TSE:ZEUS) has released an update.

Zeus North America Mining Corp., previously known as Umdoni Exploration Inc., is gearing up for a comprehensive exploration program at its Cuddy Mountain Property, which shows promising geological similarities to the adjacent Hercules Silver Corp’s significant copper porphyry discovery. The company has planned a series of exploration activities including soil sampling and a 3D-DCIP IP and Resistivity Survey for summer 2024, aiming to pinpoint high-priority drill targets in an area that is experiencing a staking rush by major mining players.

For further insights into TSE:ZEUS stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.