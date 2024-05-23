News & Insights

Zeus Corp Set for Summer Exploration Boom

May 23, 2024 — 05:09 pm EDT

Umdoni Exploration, Inc. (TSE:ZEUS) has released an update.

Zeus North America Mining Corp., previously known as Umdoni Exploration Inc., is gearing up for a comprehensive exploration program at its Cuddy Mountain Property, which shows promising geological similarities to the adjacent Hercules Silver Corp’s significant copper porphyry discovery. The company has planned a series of exploration activities including soil sampling and a 3D-DCIP IP and Resistivity Survey for summer 2024, aiming to pinpoint high-priority drill targets in an area that is experiencing a staking rush by major mining players.

