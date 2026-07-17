ZETA's AI Momentum is Strong, but Can Execution Keep Up?

Zeta Global ZETA continues to execute well operationally, but several near-term challenges suggest investors should remain cautious despite the company's expanding AI capabilities.

The company is benefiting from growing demand for AI-native marketing platforms. First-quarter 2026 revenues climbed 50% year over year, supported by broad-based strength across industries, while the sales pipeline expanded roughly 40%. Athena, Zeta's AI platform, is seeing encouraging adoption, and management has now delivered 19 consecutive quarterly raises. However, much of this optimism already appears reflected in expectations, leaving limited room for execution missteps.

Zeta Global Holdings Corp. Revenue (TTM)

Zeta Global Holdings Corp. revenue-ttm | Zeta Global Holdings Corp. Quote

Near-term profitability remains a key concern. Adjusted EBITDA margin declined 100 basis points to 16.7% in the first quarter as new agency customers initially spend through lower-margin social channels. While management expects these relationships to migrate toward higher-margin owned channels over time, that transition may take longer than investors anticipate, delaying the expected margin recovery.

Integration risk also remains meaningful. Although Marigold synergies are progressing ahead of plan, achieving positive GAAP profitability in 2026 depends on the timely realization of cost savings and successful cross-selling. The company still reported a GAAP net loss of $13.2 million in the first quarter, underscoring that profitability improvements remain execution dependent.

Cash flow visibility is also less straightforward than headline numbers suggest. Longer agency payment cycles created working-capital pressure during the quarter, while increasing exposure to discretionary advertising categories could amplify revenue volatility if enterprise marketing budgets weaken.

Finally, Wall Street has become slightly more cautious. The consensus mark for 2026 earnings has edged lower over the past two months, even as revenue expectations remain largely unchanged, indicating analysts expect stronger top-line growth but are becoming less confident about margin expansion.

Although Zeta's long-term AI opportunity remains attractive, near-term risks surrounding margins, integration, profitability, and earnings revisions justify a more cautious stance until execution more clearly translates into sustainable bottom-line improvement.

ZETA stock currently carries a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell).

Stocks to Consider

A couple of better-ranked stocks in the broader Zacks Business Services sector are Veralto Corporation VLTO and Thomson Reuters TRI.

Veralto Corporation carries a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy) at present. It has a long-term earnings growth expectation of 8.4%. VLTO delivered a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 4.9% on average. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

Thomson Reuters also holds a Zacks Rank of 2 at present. It has a long-term earnings growth expectation of 15.1%. TRI's earnings beat estimates in each of the trailing four quarters, with an average surprise of 3.1%.

7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days

Just released: Experts distill 7 elite stocks from the current list of 220 Zacks Rank #1 Strong Buys. They deem these tickers "Most Likely for Early Price Pops."

Since 1988, the full list has beaten the market more than 2X over with an average gain of +23.9% per year. So be sure to give these hand picked 7 your immediate attention.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Zeta Global Holdings Corp. (ZETA) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Thomson Reuters Corp (TRI) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Veralto Corporation (VLTO) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.