Zeta (ZETA) Moves 9.8% Higher: Will This Strength Last?

Zeta Global Holdings (ZETA) shares ended the last trading session 9.8% higher at $23.8. The jump came on an impressive volume with a higher-than-average number of shares changing hands in the session. This compares to the stock's 13% gain over the past four weeks.

The stock is benefiting from investor enthusiasm after Zeta Global announced a strategic partnership with OpenAI to integrate advanced AI models into its Athena marketing platform, strengthening its growth narrative and competitive positioning.

This cloud-based marketing technology company is expected to post quarterly earnings of $0.24 per share in its upcoming report, which represents a year-over-year change of +20%. Revenues are expected to be $380.45 million, up 20.9% from the year-ago quarter.

While earnings and revenue growth expectations are important in evaluating the potential strength in a stock, empirical research shows a strong correlation between trends in earnings estimate revisions and near-term stock price movements.

For Zeta, the consensus EPS estimate for the quarter has remained unchanged over the last 30 days. And a stock's price usually doesn't keep moving higher in the absence of any trend in earnings estimate revisions. So, make sure to keep an eye on ZETA going forward to see if this recent jump can turn into more strength down the road.

The stock currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).

Zeta is part of the Zacks Technology Services industry. Gen Digital (GEN), another stock in the same industry, closed the last trading session 0.3% higher at $26.21. GEN has returned -2.6% in the past month.

For Gen Digital, the consensus EPS estimate for the upcoming report has remained unchanged over the past month at $0.63. This represents a change of +12.5% from what the company reported a year ago. Gen Digital currently has a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

