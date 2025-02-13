$ZETA stock is up 9% today. Here's what we see in our data.

$ZETA stock has now risen 9% today, according to our price data from Polygon. There has been approximately $83,326,533 of trading volume.Here is what we see in our data on $ZETA:
$ZETA Insider Trading Activity
$ZETA insiders have traded $ZETA stock on the open market 7 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 7 have been purchases and 0 have been sales.
Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $ZETA stock by insiders over the last 6 months:
- IMRAN KHAN purchased 55,000 shares for an estimated $1,042,547
- DAVID STEINBERG (Chief Executive Officer) purchased 53,676 shares for an estimated $1,032,726
- ROBERT H NIEHAUS purchased 30,000 shares for an estimated $558,600
- STEVEN H. GERBER (President & COO) purchased 13,250 shares for an estimated $245,787
- CHRISTOPHER E GREINER (Chief Financial Officer) purchased 7,975 shares for an estimated $149,910
- WILLIAM LANDMAN purchased 8,010 shares for an estimated $148,585
- JENE ELZIE purchased 1,260 shares for an estimated $24,863
$ZETA Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 182 institutional investors add shares of $ZETA stock to their portfolio, and 160 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- 1832 ASSET MANAGEMENT L.P. added 6,228,900 shares (+1671.3%) to their portfolio in Q3 2024, for an estimated $185,808,087
- CIBC PRIVATE WEALTH GROUP LLC removed 5,287,564 shares (-98.6%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $95,123,276
- GPI CAPITAL, L.P. removed 4,875,284 shares (-47.6%) from their portfolio in Q3 2024, for an estimated $145,429,721
- GRANAHAN INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT, LLC removed 2,836,275 shares (-49.7%) from their portfolio in Q3 2024, for an estimated $84,606,083
- LORD, ABBETT & CO. LLC added 2,623,980 shares (+85.0%) to their portfolio in Q3 2024, for an estimated $78,273,323
- NORGES BANK added 2,403,314 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $43,235,618
- RENAISSANCE TECHNOLOGIES LLC added 2,345,562 shares (+98.8%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $42,196,660
