ZETA Set to Report Q4 Earnings: Here's What Investors Should Know

Zeta Global ZETA will release fourth-quarter 2025 results on Feb. 24, after market close.

ZETA surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for earnings in one of the trailing four quarters, met once and missed twice. The average negative surprise is 9.7%.

Zeta Global Holdings Corp. Price and EPS Surprise

Zeta Global Holdings Corp. price-eps-surprise | Zeta Global Holdings Corp. Quote

ZETA’s Q4 Expectations

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for the top line is pinned at $380.5 million. The figure is expected to rise 20.9% from the year-ago quarter’s actual.

The most prominent factor that is likely to have contributed to revenue growth is Zeta Global’s leadership in AI-powered marketing. Athena, launched at Zeta Live, is a breakthrough in human-AI collaboration that eliminates the friction between humans and AI, and acts as a real-time voice-activated command center for the Zeta marketing platform. We anticipate Athena to fuel greater ROI and spend on Zeta’s platform.

OneZeta is a vital growth engine and a growth flywheel for its clients. We expect this offering to aid more customer wins, boosting revenues. We anticipate higher cross-sell of LiveIntent customers and the OneZeta initiative to have propelled super-scaled customer additions, driving the average revenues per user.

The consensus estimate for earnings per share is pegged at 23 cents, suggesting a 15% year-over-year increase. Strong margins are expected to have benefited the bottom line.

What Our Model Says About ZETA

Our proven model does not conclusively predict an earnings beat for Zeta Globalthis time around. The combination of a positive Earnings ESP and a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), 2 (Buy) or 3 (Hold) increases the odds of an earnings beat. But that is not the case here. You can uncover the best stocks before they are reported with our Earnings ESP Filter.

ZETA has an Earnings ESP of 0.00% and a Zacks Rank of 3 at present. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.

Stocks to Consider

Here are a few stocks from the broader Business Services sector, which, according to our model, have the right combination of elements to beat on earnings this season.

Barrett Business Services BBSI: The Zacks Consensus Estimate for the company’s fourth-quarter 2025 revenues is set at $2.4 billion, hinting at 7.6% year-over-year growth. For earnings, the consensus estimate is pegged at 64 cents per share, suggesting a 1.6% rise from the year-ago quarter’s actual. The company beat the consensus estimate in two of the trailing four quarters, met once and missed in another one, with an average surprise of 18.6%.

BBSI has an Earnings ESP of +4.28% and a Zacks Rank of 3. The company is scheduled to declare fourth-quarter 2025 results on Feb. 25.

Joint Stock Company Kaspi.kz KSPI: The Zacks Consensus Estimate for fourth-quarter 2025 revenues is pinned at $2.4 billion, indicating a 72.7% year-over-year surge. For earnings per share, the consensus mark is pegged at $3.1, suggesting a marginal year-over-year rise. KSPI surpassed the consensus estimate in one of the past four quarters and missed thrice, with an average negative surprise of 11.8%.

KSPI has an Earnings ESP of +16.13% and a Zacks Rank of 3. It is scheduled to declare fourth-quarter 2025 results on March 2.

#1 Semiconductor Stock to Buy (Not NVDA)

The incredible demand for data is fueling the market's next digital gold rush. As data centers continue to be built and constantly upgraded, the companies that provide the hardware for these behemoths will become the NVIDIAs of tomorrow.

One under-the-radar chipmaker is uniquely positioned to take advantage of the next growth stage of this market. It specializes in semiconductor products that titans like NVIDIA don't build. It's just beginning to enter the spotlight, which is exactly where you want to be.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Barrett Business Services, Inc. (BBSI) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Zeta Global Holdings Corp. (ZETA) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Joint Stock Company Kaspi.kz Sponsored ADR (KSPI) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.