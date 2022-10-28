ZETA Makes Bullish Cross Above Critical Moving Average

In trading on Friday, shares of Zeta Global Holdings Corp (Symbol: ZETA) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $8.24, changing hands as high as $8.31 per share. Zeta Global Holdings Corp shares are currently trading up about 3.1% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of ZETA shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, ZETA's low point in its 52 week range is $4.09 per share, with $13.46 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $8.28.

