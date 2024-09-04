Zeta Lifts Q3 Revenue Outlook

(RTTNews) - Zeta Global Holdings Corp. (ZETA), Wednesday announced the decision to raise financial guidance for the third quarter, citing strong market position and increased adoption of generative AI.

The company now expects revenue of at least $255 million, up $15.8 million from the midpoint of the prior guidance of $239.2 million.

Analysts, on average, polled by Thomson Reuters estimate revenue of $263.41 million for the same period.

