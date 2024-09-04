News & Insights

Markets
ZETA

Zeta Lifts Q3 Revenue Outlook

September 04, 2024 — 05:52 pm EDT

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews ->

(RTTNews) - Zeta Global Holdings Corp. (ZETA), Wednesday announced the decision to raise financial guidance for the third quarter, citing strong market position and increased adoption of generative AI.

The company now expects revenue of at least $255 million, up $15.8 million from the midpoint of the prior guidance of $239.2 million.

Analysts, on average, polled by Thomson Reuters estimate revenue of $263.41 million for the same period.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Markets
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

ZETA

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.