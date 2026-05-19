Zeta Global's Massive AI Growth Plans Just Got a Lot Bigger

Key Points

Customer ads can now go to the OpenAI ad platform.

Management discussed how marketing is just the start and business intelligence tools may be the long-term future.

10 stocks we like better than Zeta Global ›

Zeta Global (NYSE: ZETA) announced it's launching ads on OpenAI's platform for clients, opening up a huge new funnel for the company. This adds even more value to the marketing tool, which recently launched the Athena AI that allows customers to work with voice commands. In this video, I highlight why OpenAI increases the size of the market and show where the company may go long-term.

*Stock prices used were mid-day prices of May 19, 2026. The video was published on May 19, 2026.

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Travis Hoium has positions in Alphabet and Zeta Global. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Alphabet and Meta Platforms. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy. Travis Hoium is an affiliate of The Motley Fool and may be compensated for promoting its services. If you choose to subscribe through their link they will earn some extra money that supports their channel. Their opinions remain their own and are unaffected by The Motley Fool.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.