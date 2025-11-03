Zeta Global Set to Report Q3 Earnings: What's in the Offing?

Zeta Global ZETA will release third-quarter 2025 results on Nov. 4, after market close.

ZETA’s Q3 Expectations

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for the top line is set at $328.1 million, indicating 22.3% growth from the year-ago quarter’s actual.

We anticipate Zeta’s unified platform, powered by AI, to have been the growth driver as it is favored by marketers who look for automation and measurable ROI at scale. Zeta Answers, launched in the second quarter of 2025, is likely to have driven higher consumer engagement, gaining a competitive edge.

OneZeta initiative is expected to have been a revenue driver as well, enhancing multi-use case adoption across buyouts, growth and retention. The robust adoption of direct channels, email and LiveIntent is anticipated to have bolstered the revenue mix.

The consensus estimate for earnings per share is 19 cents, implying a year-over-year 18.8% growth from the year-ago quarter. Strong margins are expected to have improved the bottom line.

What Our Model Says About ZETA

Our proven model does not conclusively predict an earnings beat for Zeta Global this time around. The combination of a positive Earnings ESP and a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), 2 (Buy) or 3 (Hold) increases the odds of an earnings beat. But that is not the case here. You can uncover the best stocks before they are reported with our Earnings ESP Filter.

ZETA has an Earnings ESP of 0.00% and a Zacks Rank of 3 at present. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.

Stocks to Consider

Here are a few stocks from the broader Business Services sector, which, according to our model, have the right combination of elements to beat on earnings this season.

Payoneer Global PAYO: The Zacks Consensus Estimate for the company’s third-quarter 2025 revenues is pegged at $263.5 million, indicating 6.1% year-over-year growth. For earnings, the consensus estimate is pegged at 6 cents per share, implying a 45.5% decline from the year-ago quarter’s actual. The company beat the consensus estimate in one of the trailing four quarters and missed thrice, with an average surprise of 25.3%.

PAYO has an Earnings ESP of +1.63% and a Zacks Rank of 3. The company is scheduled to declare third-quarter 2025 results on Nov. 5.

Bitdeer Technologies Group BTDR: The Zacks Consensus Estimate for third-quarter 2025 revenues is set at $161.1 million, indicating a more than 100% surge from the year-ago quarter’s actual. For loss, the consensus mark is pegged at 22 cents per share, whereas it incurred a loss of 35 cents in the year-ago quarter. BTDR surpassed the consensus estimate in one of the past four quarters and missed thrice, with an average negative surprise of 415.3%.

BTDR has an Earnings ESP of +27.27% and a Zacks Rank of 3. It is scheduled to declare third-quarter 2025 results on Nov. 11.

