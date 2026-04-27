Zeta Global Set to Report Q1 Earnings: What's in the Offing?

Zeta Global ZETA will release first-quarter 2026 results on April 30, after market close.

ZETA surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for earnings in two of the trailing four quarters, missed once and met in another one, the average surprise being a negative 1%.

Zeta Global Holdings Corp. Price and EPS Surprise

Zeta Global Holdings Corp. price-eps-surprise | Zeta Global Holdings Corp. Quote

ZETA’s Q1 Expectations

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for the top line is set at $370 million, indicating 39.9% growth from the year-ago quarter’s actual.

Growth in the top line is likely due to AI investments made over the past eight years, which have yielded high returns for marketers. The One Zeta strategy, the recurring sales model, aims to cross-sell multiple use cases to existing customers and is anticipated to have aided revenues as well.

Other factors, including super-scaled customers driving a higher proportion of revenues, the Marigold buyout boosting One Zeta strategy, and a higher request for proposal volume, are expected to have enhanced the top line.

The consensus estimate for earnings per share is 13 cents, suggesting a staggering 85.7% surge from the year-ago quarter’s actual.

What Our Model Says About ZETA

Our proven model does not conclusively predict an earnings beat for Zeta Global this time around. The combination of a positive Earnings ESP and a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), 2 (Buy) or 3 (Hold) increases the odds of an earnings beat. But that is not the case here. You can uncover the best stocks before they are reported with our Earnings ESP Filter.

ZETA has an Earnings ESP of 0.00% and a Zacks Rank of 3 at present. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.

Stocks to Consider

Here are a few stocks from the broader Business Services sector, which, according to our model, have the right combination of elements to beat on earnings this season.

Xylem XYL: The Zacks Consensus Estimate for the company’s first-quarter 2026 revenues is pinned at $2.1 billion, indicating 1.8% year-over-year growth. For earnings, the consensus estimate is kept at $1.09 per share, implying a 5.8% gain from the year-ago quarter’s actual. The company beat the consensus estimate in the trailing four quarters, with an average surprise of 7.4%.

XYL has an Earnings ESP of +0.86% and a Zacks Rank of 3 at present. The company is scheduled to declare first-quarter 2026 results on April 28, 2026.

Veralto Corporation VLTO: The Zacks Consensus Estimate for the company’s first-quarter 2026 revenues is pegged at $1.4 billion, indicating a 5.3% year-over-year jump. For earnings, the consensus mark is pegged at $1.02 per share, suggesting a 7.4% rise from that reported in the year-ago quarter. The company beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate in the past four quarters, the average surprise being 6%.

VLTO currently has an Earnings ESP of +0.29% and a Zacks Rank #3. The company is scheduled to declare first-quarter 2026 results on April 28, 2026.

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Xylem Inc. (XYL) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Zeta Global Holdings Corp. (ZETA) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Veralto Corporation (VLTO) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.