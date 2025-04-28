Zeta Global Set to Report Q1 Earnings: Here's What You Should Know

Zeta Global Holdings Corp. ZETA is scheduled to release its first-quarter 2025 results on May 1, after market close.

The company surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate in one of the four trailing quarters and missed in the other three, delivering an average negative earnings surprise of 19.1%.

Zeta Global’s Q1 Expectations

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for ZETA’s revenues is pegged at $253.5 million, indicating a 30% rise from the year-ago quarter’s actual.

We anticipate the company’s early investments in AI and first-party data to have appealed to customers, thereby driving these results. Increasing GenAI features are expected to have driven the additional use of ZETA’s platform, boosting its consumption revenues.

Zeta Direct, the first synergistic product from the LiveIntent buyout, is expected to have enhanced publisher monetization and return on investment of marketers and Zeta by delivering bespoke advertisements within newsletter emails. From an industry perspective, we expect growth in automotive, consumer and retail, political and advocacy, insurance, and technology and media to have fuelled ZETA’s top line.

The consensus estimate for the bottom line is pegged at 12 cents per share, indicating a more than 100% rise from the year-ago quarter’s actual. The bottom line is likely to have benefited from higher margins from GenAI products and consumption scaling faster in the long run.

What Our Model Says About ZETA

Our proven model does not conclusively predict an earnings beat for ZETA this time around. The combination of a positive Earnings ESP and a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), 2 (Buy) or 3 (Hold) increases the odds of an earnings beat. But that is not the case here. You can uncover the best stocks before they are reported with our Earnings ESP Filter.

Zeta Global has an Earnings ESP of -13.04% and a Zacks Rank of 5 (Strong Sell).

Stocks That Warrant a Look

Here are a few stocks from the broader Zacks Business Services sector, which, according to our model, have the right combination of elements to beat on earnings this season:

Corpay, Inc. CPAY: The Zacks Consensus Estimate for first-quarter 2025 revenues is pegged at $1 billion, indicating an 8.5% increase from the year-ago quarter’s actual. For earnings, the consensus mark is pegged at $4.51 per share, suggesting 10% growth from the year-ago quarter’s reported number. CPAY surpassed the consensus estimate in the past four quarters, with an average beat of 0.6%.

Corpay has an Earnings ESP of +0.64% and a Zacks Rank of 3. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.

It is scheduled to declare its first-quarter 2025 results on May 6. (Find the latest EPS estimates and surprises on Zacks Earnings Calendar.)

Thomson Reuters TRI: The Zacks Consensus Estimate for the company’s first-quarter 2025 revenues is pegged at $1.9 billion, implying year-over-year growth of 1.8%. For earnings, the consensus mark is pegged at $1.06 per share, indicating a 4.5% decrease from the year-ago quarter’s actual. The company beat the consensus estimate in the trailing four quarters, with an average surprise of 8%.

TRI has an Earnings ESP of +0.47% and a Zacks Rank of 3 at present. The company is scheduled to declare its first-quarter 2025 results on May 1.

Thomson Reuters Corp (TRI) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Zeta Global Holdings Corp. (ZETA) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Corpay, Inc. (CPAY) : Free Stock Analysis Report

