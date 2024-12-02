Zeta Global rises 15.9%

Zeta Global (ZETA) is up 15.9%, or $3.40 to $24.70.
Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:
- Unlock your investing potential with TipRanks Premium - Now At 40% OFF!
- Make smarter investments with weekly expert stock picks from the Smart Investor Newsletter
Published first on TheFly – the ultimate source for real-time, market-moving breaking financial news. Try Now>>
See today’s best-performing stocks on TipRanks >>
Read More on ZETA:
- Zeta Global Holdings call volume above normal and directionally bullish
- 3 Stocks to Buy Now, 12/2/2024, According to Corporate Insiders
- Zeta Global rises 5.7%
- January 21, 2025 Deadline: Contact Levi & Korsinsky LLP to Join Class Action Suit Against ZETA
- Zeta Global Confirms Financial Integrity After Review
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.