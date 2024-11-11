Zeta Global raises FY24 revenue view to $984.1M-$988.1M, consensus $942.9M

Zeta Global (ZETA) is “Increasing revenue guidance to a range of $984.1 million to $988.1 million, up $61 million at the midpoint from the prior guidance $925 million. Revised guidance represents a year-over-year increase of 35% to 36%. Increasing Adjusted EBITDA guidance to a range of $187.5 million to $189.5 million, up $13 million at the midpoint from the prior guidance of $175.5 million. Revised guidance represents a year-over-year increase of 45% to 46% and an Adjusted EBITDA margin of 19.0% to 19.3%. Increasing Free Cash Flow guidance to a range of $88 million to $92 million, up $5 million at the midpoint from the prior midpoint of guidance of $85 million.”

