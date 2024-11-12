Zeta Global price target raised to $42 from $39 at DA Davidson

DA Davidson raised the firm’s price target on Zeta Global (ZETA) to $42 from $39 and keeps a Buy rating on the shares after its Q3 earnings. Better than expected organic results showcased Zeta’s durable growth profile and emerging free cash flow generation capabilities translating to Rule-of-60 status this quarter, with the company’s top line growth accelerating to 42%, up 9 points sequentially, due to strong ARPU – average revenue per user – expansion and higher than projected political candidate revenue, the analyst tells investors in a research note.

