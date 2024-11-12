Zeta Global price target raised to $42 from $33 at Oppenheimer

Oppenheimer analyst Brian Schwartz raised the firm’s price target on Zeta Global (ZETA) to $42 from $33 and keeps an Outperform rating on the shares. The firm notes Zeta Global reported another quarter of good fundamentals upside with meaningful revenue, EBITDA, and ARPU growth in Q3. While the 2025 revenue guidance leaves a tough optic, Oppenheimer still projects a low 20% organic grower when normalizing for the four-to-five point headwind from less political spending. Additionally, execution remains strong, and in the firm’s view, acquiring LiveIntent is a good pivot to the Zeta’s story.

