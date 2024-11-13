Zeta Global price target raised to $32 from $28 at Barclays

Barclays raised the firm’s price target on Zeta Global (ZETA) to $32 from $28 and keeps an Equal Weight rating on the shares post the Q3 report. The company’s underlying revenue growth trends were similar to Q2, although the 2025 revenue debate centers around the advocacy retention and agency expansion opportunity, the analyst tells investors in a research note.

