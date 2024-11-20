Zeta Global price target raised to $28 from $24 at Canaccord

Canaccord raised the firm’s price target on Zeta Global (ZETA) to $28 from $24 and keeps a Buy rating on the shares. The firm noted the company was the subject of a shor report but after speaking with investors, they are getting more compfrotable with the idea thecompany is operating on solid footing.
