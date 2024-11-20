Zeta Global participates in a conference call with William Blair

William Blair’s Partner of Software Research, Arjun Bhalia hosts Co-Founder, Chairman & CEO Steinberg, CFO Greiner and Board Member and Chair of Zeta‘s Audit Committee, Robert Niehaus, who will discuss the Company’s accounting processes and controls, data collection policies, and privacy oversight on a conference call to be held on November 20 at 3:30 pm.
