Zeta Global participates in a conference call with William Blair

William Blair’s Partner of Software Research, Arjun Bhalia hosts Co-Founder, Chairman & CEO Steinberg, CFO Greiner and Board Member and Chair of Zeta‘s Audit Committee, Robert Niehaus, who will discuss the Company’s accounting processes and controls, data collection policies, and privacy oversight on a conference call to be held on November 20 at 3:30 pm.

Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:

Published first on TheFly – the ultimate source for real-time, market-moving breaking financial news. Try Now>>

See today’s best-performing stocks on TipRanks >>

Read More on ZETA:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.