Zeta Global Leadership Buys Shares to Signal Confidence

November 18, 2024 — 09:00 am EST

The latest announcement is out from Zeta Global Holdings Corp ( (ZETA) ).

Zeta Global’s CEO, David A. Steinberg, along with senior leadership and board members, plans to buy $3 million worth of the company’s Class A shares, signaling confidence in the company’s future and countering recent false claims. This move underscores their belief that the current share price is undervalued and highlights Zeta’s ongoing commitment to driving strong results for shareholders through its AI-powered marketing platform.

