Zeta Global issues ‘detailed rebuttal’ to ‘false and misleading claims’

Zeta Global (ZETA) released a “detailed rebuttal” on its Investor Relations website that it says “debunks the assertions made in a self-serving short seller report published on November 13.” “That ‘report was riddled with misrepresentations, speculative conjecture, and categorically false statements about Zeta. The detailed rebuttal posted today builds on Zeta’s initial response, also published on November 13,” the company stated. David Steinberg, Co-Founder, Chairman, and CEO of Zeta, said, “The self-serving ‘report’ was filled with highly misleading and objectively false claims about Zeta and was written with a clear agenda: to drive down the value of our stock for the benefit of the author and the people betting against us. We, along with our external legal counsel, thoroughly reviewed its spurious allegations, and as we detail extensively in our rebuttal, the facts could not be clearer: our data gathering and management, privacy policies and practices, and financial reporting comply with relevant law and advance our mission of delivering value for our clients and generating shareholder value. As demonstrated by the Board’s recent authorization of a $100 million stock repurchase program, and the purchases of Zeta stock by myself, and members of management and our board of directors, we have the utmost confidence in our business and Zeta’s future. We’ve been able to use this dislocation in our stock price to buy back stock at an accelerated pace under our repurchase program, and we expect to continue to do so to further our value creation strategy. We will continue to communicate transparently with our stakeholders.” View the rebuttal (here.):(https://investors.zetaglobal.com/events-and-presentations/default.aspx)

