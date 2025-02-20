Zeta Global Holdings Unusual Options Activity For February 20

High-rolling investors have positioned themselves bullish on Zeta Global Holdings (NYSE:ZETA), and it's important for retail traders to take note. \This activity came to our attention today through Benzinga's tracking of publicly available options data. The identities of these investors are uncertain, but such a significant move in ZETA often signals that someone has privileged information.

Today, Benzinga's options scanner spotted 9 options trades for Zeta Global Holdings. This is not a typical pattern.

The sentiment among these major traders is split, with 33% bullish and 33% bearish. Among all the options we identified, there was one put, amounting to $36,128, and 8 calls, totaling $617,453.

Projected Price Targets

Analyzing the Volume and Open Interest in these contracts, it seems that the big players have been eyeing a price window from $20.0 to $45.0 for Zeta Global Holdings during the past quarter.

Insights into Volume & Open Interest

In today's trading context, the average open interest for options of Zeta Global Holdings stands at 2009.25, with a total volume reaching 2,008.00. The accompanying chart delineates the progression of both call and put option volume and open interest for high-value trades in Zeta Global Holdings, situated within the strike price corridor from $20.0 to $45.0, throughout the last 30 days.

Zeta Global Holdings 30-Day Option Volume & Interest Snapshot

Biggest Options Spotted:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume ZETA CALL SWEEP BULLISH 02/28/25 $0.85 $0.55 $0.85 $30.00 $205.8K 3.4K 0 ZETA CALL SWEEP BEARISH 02/28/25 $1.8 $1.65 $1.7 $25.00 $146.6K 4.6K 18 ZETA CALL TRADE NEUTRAL 02/28/25 $1.55 $1.45 $1.5 $25.00 $75.0K 4.6K 1.5K ZETA CALL SWEEP BEARISH 06/20/25 $3.8 $3.6 $3.7 $25.00 $67.3K 3.9K 260 ZETA CALL TRADE BEARISH 01/15/27 $4.3 $4.2 $4.2 $45.00 $42.0K 64 0

About Zeta Global Holdings

Zeta Global Holdings Corp is an omnichannel data-driven cloud platform that provides enterprises with consumer intelligence and marketing automation software. It serves enterprise customers across multiple industries, including financial services, insurance, telecommunications, automotive, travel and hospitality, and retail. Its Zeta Marketing Platform, or ZMP, is an omnichannel marketing platform with identity data at its core. The ZMP can analyze billions of structured and unstructured data points to predict consumer intent by leveraging sophisticated machine learning algorithms and the industry's opted-in data set for omnichannel marketing.

Zeta Global Holdings's Current Market Status Currently trading with a volume of 2,113,423, the ZETA's price is down by -5.59%, now at $21.79. RSI readings suggest the stock is currently may be approaching overbought. Anticipated earnings release is in 5 days.

Unusual Options Activity Detected: Smart Money on the Move

