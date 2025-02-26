Zeta Global Holdings Stock: A Deep Dive Into Analyst Perspectives (10 Ratings)

10 analysts have expressed a variety of opinions on Zeta Global Holdings (NYSE:ZETA) over the past quarter, offering a diverse set of opinions from bullish to bearish.

The table below offers a condensed view of their recent ratings, showcasing the changing sentiments over the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 5 2 3 0 0 Last 30D 3 0 1 0 0 1M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 2M Ago 1 1 1 0 0 3M Ago 1 1 1 0 0

The 12-month price targets assessed by analysts reveal further insights, featuring an average target of $36.2, a high estimate of $44.00, and a low estimate of $23.00. Experiencing a 3.03% decline, the current average is now lower than the previous average price target of $37.33.

A comprehensive examination of how financial experts perceive Zeta Global Holdings is derived from recent analyst actions. The following is a detailed summary of key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target David Hynes Canaccord Genuity Maintains Buy $28.00 $28.00 Elizabeth Porter Morgan Stanley Raises Equal-Weight $25.00 $23.00 Zach Cummins B. Riley Securities Maintains Buy $44.00 $44.00 Ryan MacDonald Needham Maintains Buy $43.00 $43.00 Ryan MacDonald Needham Maintains Buy $43.00 $43.00 Elizabeth Porter Morgan Stanley Lowers Equal-Weight $23.00 $26.00 Matthew Swanson RBC Capital Lowers Outperform $40.00 $43.00 Gabriela Borges Goldman Sachs Announces Neutral $30.00 - Matthew Swanson RBC Capital Maintains Outperform $43.00 $43.00 Ryan MacDonald Needham Maintains Buy $43.00 $43.00

Zeta Global Holdings Corp is an omnichannel data-driven cloud platform that provides enterprises with consumer intelligence and marketing automation software. It serves enterprise customers across multiple industries, including financial services, insurance, telecommunications, automotive, travel and hospitality, and retail. Its Zeta Marketing Platform, or ZMP, is an omnichannel marketing platform with identity data at its core. The ZMP can analyze billions of structured and unstructured data points to predict consumer intent by leveraging sophisticated machine learning algorithms and the industry's opted-in data set for omnichannel marketing.

Market Capitalization: Exceeding industry standards, the company's market capitalization places it above industry average in size relative to peers. This emphasizes its significant scale and robust market position.

Revenue Growth: Zeta Global Holdings displayed positive results in 3 months. As of 30 September, 2024, the company achieved a solid revenue growth rate of approximately 41.97%. This indicates a notable increase in the company's top-line earnings. In comparison to its industry peers, the company stands out with a growth rate higher than the average among peers in the Information Technology sector.

Net Margin: Zeta Global Holdings's financial strength is reflected in its exceptional net margin, which exceeds industry averages. With a remarkable net margin of -6.48%, the company showcases strong profitability and effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): Zeta Global Holdings's ROE lags behind industry averages, suggesting challenges in maximizing returns on equity capital. With an ROE of -5.02%, the company may face hurdles in achieving optimal financial performance.

Return on Assets (ROA): Zeta Global Holdings's ROA falls below industry averages, indicating challenges in efficiently utilizing assets. With an ROA of -2.39%, the company may face hurdles in generating optimal returns from its assets.

Debt Management: Zeta Global Holdings's debt-to-equity ratio is below the industry average at 0.41, reflecting a lower dependency on debt financing and a more conservative financial approach.

Analyst ratings serve as essential indicators of stock performance, provided by experts in banking and financial systems. These specialists diligently analyze company financial statements, participate in conference calls, and engage with insiders to generate quarterly ratings for individual stocks.

Some analysts publish their predictions for metrics such as growth estimates, earnings, and revenue to provide additional guidance with their ratings. When using analyst ratings, it is important to keep in mind that stock and sector analysts are also human and are only offering their opinions to investors.

