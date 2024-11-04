Zeta Global Holdings put volume heavy and directionally bearish

Bearish flow noted in Zeta Global (ZETA) Holdings with 3,269 puts trading, or 4x expected. Most active are Mar-25 15 puts and Dec-24 17.5 puts, with total volume in those strikes near 3,100 contracts. The Put/Call Ratio is 13.18, while ATM IV is up nearly 4 points on the day. Earnings are expected on November 11th.
