Zeta Global Holdings Options Trading: A Deep Dive into Market Sentiment

Investors with a lot of money to spend have taken a bullish stance on Zeta Global Holdings (NYSE:ZETA).

And retail traders should know.

We noticed this today when the trades showed up on publicly available options history that we track here at Benzinga.

Whether these are institutions or just wealthy individuals, we don't know. But when something this big happens with ZETA, it often means somebody knows something is about to happen.

So how do we know what these investors just did?

Today, Benzinga's options scanner spotted 13 uncommon options trades for Zeta Global Holdings.

This isn't normal.

The overall sentiment of these big-money traders is split between 61% bullish and 38%, bearish.

Out of all of the special options we uncovered, 4 are puts, for a total amount of $472,000, and 9 are calls, for a total amount of $612,090.

Expected Price Movements

Taking into account the Volume and Open Interest on these contracts, it appears that whales have been targeting a price range from $10.0 to $35.0 for Zeta Global Holdings over the last 3 months.

Analyzing Volume & Open Interest

Assessing the volume and open interest is a strategic step in options trading. These metrics shed light on the liquidity and investor interest in Zeta Global Holdings's options at specified strike prices. The forthcoming data visualizes the fluctuation in volume and open interest for both calls and puts, linked to Zeta Global Holdings's substantial trades, within a strike price spectrum from $10.0 to $35.0 over the preceding 30 days.

Zeta Global Holdings Option Volume And Open Interest Over Last 30 Days

Noteworthy Options Activity:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume ZETA PUT TRADE BULLISH 03/21/25 $2.7 $2.2 $2.3 $20.00 $321.9K 3.0K 622 ZETA CALL SWEEP BULLISH 03/07/25 $2.1 $2.0 $2.1 $18.00 $209.2K 1.5K 1.0K ZETA CALL TRADE BULLISH 01/16/26 $1.8 $1.65 $1.75 $35.00 $105.0K 1.6K 600 ZETA CALL TRADE BEARISH 06/20/25 $4.7 $4.3 $4.4 $17.50 $88.4K 1.0K 201 ZETA PUT TRADE BEARISH 02/28/25 $1.6 $1.55 $1.6 $20.00 $72.0K 1.2K 1.1K

About Zeta Global Holdings

Zeta Global Holdings Corp is an omnichannel data-driven cloud platform that provides enterprises with consumer intelligence and marketing automation software. It serves enterprise customers across multiple industries, including financial services, insurance, telecommunications, automotive, travel and hospitality, and retail. Its Zeta Marketing Platform, or ZMP, is an omnichannel marketing platform with identity data at its core. The ZMP can analyze billions of structured and unstructured data points to predict consumer intent by leveraging sophisticated machine learning algorithms and the industry's opted-in data set for omnichannel marketing.

After a thorough review of the options trading surrounding Zeta Global Holdings, we move to examine the company in more detail. This includes an assessment of its current market status and performance.

Present Market Standing of Zeta Global Holdings Currently trading with a volume of 13,526,726, the ZETA's price is down by -9.81%, now at $18.58. RSI readings suggest the stock is currently is currently neutral between overbought and oversold. Anticipated earnings release is in 68 days. Professional Analyst Ratings for Zeta Global Holdings

In the last month, 4 experts released ratings on this stock with an average target price of $35.0.

Turn $1000 into $1270 in just 20 days?

20-year pro options trader reveals his one-line chart technique that shows when to buy and sell. Copy his trades, which have had averaged a 27% profit every 20 days. Click here for access. * An analyst from Morgan Stanley has decided to maintain their Equal-Weight rating on Zeta Global Holdings, which currently sits at a price target of $25. * An analyst from Needham downgraded its action to Buy with a price target of $43. * An analyst from Canaccord Genuity persists with their Buy rating on Zeta Global Holdings, maintaining a target price of $28. * Reflecting concerns, an analyst from B. Riley Securities lowers its rating to Buy with a new price target of $44.

Trading options involves greater risks but also offers the potential for higher profits. Savvy traders mitigate these risks through ongoing education, strategic trade adjustments, utilizing various indicators, and staying attuned to market dynamics. Keep up with the latest options trades for Zeta Global Holdings with Benzinga Pro for real-time alerts.

© 2025 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.