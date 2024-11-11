Zeta Global Holdings options imply 17.8% move in share price post-earnings

Pre-earnings options volume in Zeta Global (ZETA) Holdings is 5.1x normal with puts leading calls 7:3. Implied volatility suggests the market is anticipating a move near 17.8%, or $6.53, after results are released. Median move over the past eight quarters is 10.6%.
Published first on TheFly – the ultimate source for real-time, market-moving breaking financial news. Try Now>>
See today’s best-performing stocks on TipRanks >>
Read More on ZETA:
- Options Volatility and Implied Earnings Moves Today, November 11, 2024
- ZETA Earnings this Week: How Will it Perform?
- Zeta Global Holdings put volume heavy and directionally bearish
- Zeta Global Holdings call volume above normal and directionally bullish
- Zeta Global initiated with an Overweight at KeyBanc
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.