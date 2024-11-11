Zeta Global Holdings options imply 17.8% move in share price post-earnings

Pre-earnings options volume in Zeta Global (ZETA) Holdings is 5.1x normal with puts leading calls 7:3. Implied volatility suggests the market is anticipating a move near 17.8%, or $6.53, after results are released. Median move over the past eight quarters is 10.6%.

