Zeta Global Holdings Corp. Bottom Line Retreats In Q4

(RTTNews) - Zeta Global Holdings Corp. (ZETA) announced a profit for fourth quarter that Drops, from the same period last year

The company's earnings totaled $6.54 million, or $0.03 per share. This compares with $15.24 million, or $0.06 per share, last year.

Excluding items, Zeta Global Holdings Corp. reported adjusted earnings of $71.48 million or $0.28 per share for the period.

The company's revenue for the period rose 25.4% to $394.64 million from $314.67 million last year.

Zeta Global Holdings Corp. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Guidance: Next quarter revenue guidance: $ 369 M To $ 371 M

