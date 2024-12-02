Zeta Global Holdings call volume above normal and directionally bullish

Bullish option flow detected in Zeta Global (ZETA) Holdings with 27,099 calls trading, 3x expected, and implied vol increasing almost 3 points to 77.95%. Jan-25 17.5 calls and Jan-25 25 calls are the most active options, with total volume in those strikes near 7,800 contracts. The Put/Call Ratio is 0.09. Earnings are expected on February 27th.
