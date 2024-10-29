Zeta Global Holdings call volume above normal and directionally bullish

Bullish option flow detected in Zeta Global (ZETA) Holdings with 5,250 calls trading, 3x expected, and implied vol increasing over 11 points to 109.28%. Nov-24 30 calls and Dec-24 35 calls are the most active options, with total volume in those strikes near 4,000 contracts. The Put/Call Ratio is 0.07. Earnings are expected on November 11th.
