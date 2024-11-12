Zeta Global falls -18.6%

Zeta Global (ZETA) is down -18.6%, or -$6.85 to $29.89.

Published first on TheFly – the ultimate source for real-time, market-moving breaking financial news. Try Now>>

See Insiders’ Hot Stocks on TipRanks >>

Read More on ZETA:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.