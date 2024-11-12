Zeta Global falls -18.6%

Zeta Global (ZETA) is down -18.6%, or -$6.85 to $29.89.
Read More on ZETA:
- Zeta Global price target raised to $42 from $35 at Truist
- Zeta Global falls -8.7%
- Zeta Global price target raised to $45 from $37 at Craig-Hallum
- Zeta Global price target raised to $42 from $39 at DA Davidson
- Zeta Global price target raised to $43 from $37 at RBC Capital
